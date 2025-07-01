'Carson Beck has to get Back to the 2023 Version of Himself' Analyst Says
Outside of the new defensive overhaul, the other major question for the Miami Hurricanes is the replacement of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward.
What Ward was able to do for the Hurricanes will be talked about for generations, but now they have a new quarterback in former Georgia Bulldog program leader Carson Beck.
The ACC Network discussed more about Beck, and analyst Tom Luginbill believes that Beck needs to find a way back to his 2023 version of himself for the Hurricanes to succeed.
"Cam Ward, who's a generational talent and a very unique creative talent, got them out of a lot of trouble, was able to pull a rabbit out of a hat, you know, avoid negative plays," Luginbill said. "With Carson Beck, you're getting a guy who's more of your traditional pocket passer. Now, Carson Beck's got to get back to the 2023 version of himself."
Many will forget that the Bulldogs' rushing attack was a historic low, as well as the receivers having the most drops in the nation last season. Even with those stats, Beck still finished the season top-10 in QBR, highlighting his consistent play despite everyone downplaying his abilities.
Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes on SI:
"A year ago, he had the worst rushing output at the University of Georgia in 20 years, which limited the play-action pass game," Luginbill said. "You also don't have Brock Bowers. There were contributing factors as to why Carson Beck didn't have the year that maybe many were expecting, but he is really smart, he can process, he can anticipate, and get the ball out of his hand. I want to see if, every now and then, he can come up with some creative play that avoids a negative play and keeps the chains moving."
Beck looks to change the narritive about his play in the first game of the season against Notre Dame. What a way to start the season and potentially start the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff campaign in a positive light.