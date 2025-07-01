All Hurricanes

'Carson Beck has to get Back to the 2023 Version of Himself' Analyst Says

Many believe that Carson Beck has to find his way back to the 2023 version of himself, even though he finished the 2024 season in the top ten in QBR.

Justice Sandle

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Outside of the new defensive overhaul, the other major question for the Miami Hurricanes is the replacement of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward.

What Ward was able to do for the Hurricanes will be talked about for generations, but now they have a new quarterback in former Georgia Bulldog program leader Carson Beck.

The ACC Network discussed more about Beck, and analyst Tom Luginbill believes that Beck needs to find a way back to his 2023 version of himself for the Hurricanes to succeed.

"Cam Ward, who's a generational talent and a very unique creative talent, got them out of a lot of trouble, was able to pull a rabbit out of a hat, you know, avoid negative plays," Luginbill said. "With Carson Beck, you're getting a guy who's more of your traditional pocket passer. Now, Carson Beck's got to get back to the 2023 version of himself."

Many will forget that the Bulldogs' rushing attack was a historic low, as well as the receivers having the most drops in the nation last season. Even with those stats, Beck still finished the season top-10 in QBR, highlighting his consistent play despite everyone downplaying his abilities.

"A year ago, he had the worst rushing output at the University of Georgia in 20 years, which limited the play-action pass game," Luginbill said. "You also don't have Brock Bowers. There were contributing factors as to why Carson Beck didn't have the year that maybe many were expecting, but he is really smart, he can process, he can anticipate, and get the ball out of his hand. I want to see if, every now and then, he can come up with some creative play that avoids a negative play and keeps the chains moving."

Beck looks to change the narritive about his play in the first game of the season against Notre Dame. What a way to start the season and potentially start the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff campaign in a positive light.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

