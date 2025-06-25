All Hurricanes

CBS's Josh Pate Lists Carson Beck Near the Top of His Top ACC Quarterbacks

Josh Pate list Carson Beck as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC entering the 2025 college football season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Carson Beck continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country despite those having it out for him. CBS Sports' Josh Pate believes that Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, ranking second entering the 2025 season.

Beck has a lot to offer, and Pate believes that Beck will be one of the better quarterbacks in his latest rankings. He only sits behind Cade Klubnik, who is expected to have a monster senior year for the Clemson Tigers.

Haynes King could be one of the most dangerous men on this list because of the possibility that he has become a decent thrower. His dual-threat ability could be one of the most slept on improvements from this off-season, with a Georgia Tech team primed to take over the ACC. The same can be said for Kevin Jennings, who is a dark horse Heisman candidate with SMU. Miller Moss is coming to Louisville to prove a point after his USC stint, but the Hurricanes' new quarterback is on his redemption arc as well.

Going from being the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class to staying another year to improve draft stock is one of the many chips on Beck's shoulder this season. Beck has high expectations for himself and hopes to bring the Hurricanes their first ACC Championship. He could solidify his legacy as an all-time great college quarterback with the Canes.

