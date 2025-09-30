Carson Beck Highlights What He Focused on During the Bye Week
Bye weeks come and go in this league, but they come and go for players as well. The Miami Hurricanes have spent their bye week focusing on No. 18 Florida State and making sure they have been taking care of their bodies.
It starts at the top with quarterback Carson Beck. He spent the bye week as a work week. The goals for this Miami Hurricanes team are a national championship, and they are pushing themselves towards that level.
Beck has been working on trying to process better and focus on playing a clean game. The turnover issues from last season have slightly returned, and during the bye, Beck was focused. on improving every area of his game.
"Yeah, I mean, I think every area, you could always get better at. I think just for me, always, um and this has been just throughout my career, always just just tightening up on my reads, just, you know, the process of plays, making sure we're getting into the right calls, right checks, right against the right coverages, and that's really a whole offense thing, and also really the main thing as, you know, the quarterback and the head of the offense. But, you know, that's the biggest thing for me, just, you know, continuing to go through the process of plays and then, A, just continue to build that chemistry between me and the guys. I think that's a huge thing that translates onto the field, and I think we were able to do that during the bye week."- Carson Beck
Beck also knows that this was no time for a fishing trip or any real break. The goal was to get in the gym and hit it hard to get as healthy as possible as they prepare for a physical matchup against the Seminoles.
"Work. It's all I do, man. What's his football season, man? It's time to go. That's time to work. Watch them get in the w room, trying to recover your body, and, you know, get back into game shape, you know? As games go on, like, your body gets banged up and that's just the truth, and the bye week is always an opportunity to try to put some more muscle on. Eat well, you recovery, get rest. So the whole team did a really good job of that. We really got after it in the bye week, and, you know, so far, the first two days of practice this week have gone really well."- Carson Beck on what he does during a Bye
