Carson Beck Highlights Where He Has Grown the Most As His NFL Future Looms

CORAL GABLES — Carson Beck's ultimate goal is to reach the NFL, like most players who first put on the helmet and pads in elementary school.

Some were seen as protogies while others had to work their way to being the main guy on campus. Beck has been the man on two campuses and was projected as the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Soon after, his draft stock plummeted, and he became an injured quarterback seeking a new home.

That 2025 draft saw former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward go No. 1 overall, and the Hurricanes needed a new quarterback. Beck was the answer, and this season, he has guided them to a Fiesta Bowl appearance, where he looks to give the Canes their first victory ever at the event.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) gestures during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

However, it didn't come without its highs and incredible lows. Beck was on track for a Heisman campaign until the tw losses against Louisville and SMU. He totaled six interceptions in those two games, nearly killing the Hurricanes' chances of making it into the College Football Playoff.

Now, one game away from a National Championship appearance, Beck had plenty of time to reflect and grow since those lows in the middle of the season.

"I think for me is just handling adversity," Beck said. "And honestly, I believe Coach [Shannon] Dawson has had a huge part in that, just the way he carries himself. He's cool, calm, collected manner and the way that he coaches. Don't get me wrong, he'll get on you when he needs to. I mean, he is an intense competitor, 100 percent. But the way he's able to carry himself through adversity in different moments and things of that sort, I think it's really helped me just going through the season.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts to a false start penalty by the offense during the second quarter against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Just because you know and learn how to handle adversity better doesn't mean it's going to be perfect. And this season has been a great example of that. Again, this whole entire team has done a good job with that. But I feel like that's one area that I've gotten a lot better in just in my personal growth."

That growth has also led him to think about the NFL Draft and what he could bring to any team. No matter what is said about the star quarterback, he is a winner. Beck believes that is the only stat that matters as well.

"For me, the only stat that matters is the win column," Beck said. "Again, I’m willing to do anything to win. Whatever the team needs of me, whatever that is, I’m willing to do. I feel like I’ve shown that. I feel like I’ve shown that I love this game and that I’m willing to do anything for the team that I’m on and for the brothers that I play with.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) and defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) with the champions trophy following the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I feel like the guys on this team know that that’s what I’m here for. I’;m here for them. I’m here to do this for them. They’re why I do it. Again, I’m really excited about this opportunity and continuing to be able to have the opportunity to play with this team and continue to prove more for myself and prove more for this team as well. So again, I know all these guys got my back. I got their back. We’re excited for this opportunity and this run that we’ve been on."

