Carson Beck is still "Ahead of Schedule" but no Time Tables on Return

Carson Beck is still progressing, but the message is still the same from Mario Cristobal as he gives a vague update on the Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback.

Justice Sandle

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are still working without their star quarterback Carson Beck.

Spring practice is quickly wrapping up with the spring game on the horizon, and coach Mario Cristobal knows that everyone is dying to see what Beck looks like in a Hurricanes uniform.

“I know everybody would like to see him throw it and really wing it out there,” Cristobal said. “Again, everything is ahead of schedule, and we’re excited about his progress, excited being around him because of his level of football IQ, the way he understands the game. There’s just a natural presence about him. But I guess I’ll save all that talk for when he’s actually practicing so you guys could get a real-deal feel, get some good tape and some eyes on him so you can see him practice.”

Cristobal still knows how important it is for Beck and the team to get those mental reps. That is all they can do right now with how limited he is with throwing the ball. He still tells his offensive line and makes the right checks and eads in practice, with the time given to him.

“You’ve got to take as many metal reps as you possibly can,” Cristobal said. “It comes in the form of meetings on the chalkboard and walkthroughs during the course of practice, being behind the quarterbacks, getting every signal, communicating, verbalizing, making sure he’s going through his audibles — any check, any adjustment protections. Meeting with the offensive line coach, meeting with the coordinator at length, daily. I mean, every possible minute we could grab with him to continue the progress of this while the rest of his body progresses is invaluable. So that’s what we’re doing.”

