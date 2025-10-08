All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Listed as One of the Nation's Top 25 Quarterbacks

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes the football against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes the football against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
 Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck was named one of the nation’s top 25 quarterbacks for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and A. O. Smith Corporation announced Tuesday.

The Golden Arm Award annually honors the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback who demonstrates excellence on the field and leadership off it, along with strong character, citizenship, and academic standing.

Beck has held a massive role in guiding the Hurricanes’ offense to a 5-0 start and a No. 2 national ranking. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has completed 102 of 139 passes (73.4%) for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

 He was also named the Panini Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Quarterback Player of the Week, and earned Davey O’Brien “Great 8” recognition following his four-touchdown performance in Miami’s 28-22 win at Florida State.

The 2025 Golden Arm Award list was trimmed from 58 preseason candidates to 25 semifinalists. The honor, now in its 39th year, will be presented in December at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, the hometown of Johnny Unitas.

The Golden Arm Award Top 25 quarterbacks for 2025 are:

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for passing option against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
  • Drew Allar, Penn State
  • Luke Altmyer, Illinois
  • Rocco Becht, Iowa State
  • Carson Beck, Miami
  • Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
  • Taylen Green, Arkansas
  • Josh Hoover, TCU
  • Haynes King, Georgia Tech
  • Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
  • Brendon Lewis, Memphis
  • Arch Manning, Texas
  • John Mateer, Oklahoma
  • Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
  • Darian Mensah, Duke
  • Behren Morton, Texas Tech
  • Chandler Morris, Virginia
  • Miller Moss, Louisville
  • Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
  • Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
  • Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
  • Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
  • LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
  • Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
  • Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) warms up before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Walking into this season, the talking point for the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Carson Beck, was how he would look after suffering a UCL injury.

Another great performance later, those injury talks have vanished, and now he is slinging the ball around like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Beck finished the game against then No. 18 Florida State 20-27 (74.1 percent), throwing for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He was airing the ball out, a point of emphasis that he and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson planned for during the No. 2 Miami's bye week.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

