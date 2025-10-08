Carson Beck Listed as One of the Nation's Top 25 Quarterbacks
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck was named one of the nation’s top 25 quarterbacks for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and A. O. Smith Corporation announced Tuesday.
The Golden Arm Award annually honors the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback who demonstrates excellence on the field and leadership off it, along with strong character, citizenship, and academic standing.
Beck has held a massive role in guiding the Hurricanes’ offense to a 5-0 start and a No. 2 national ranking. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has completed 102 of 139 passes (73.4%) for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He was also named the Panini Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Quarterback Player of the Week, and earned Davey O’Brien “Great 8” recognition following his four-touchdown performance in Miami’s 28-22 win at Florida State.
The 2025 Golden Arm Award list was trimmed from 58 preseason candidates to 25 semifinalists. The honor, now in its 39th year, will be presented in December at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, the hometown of Johnny Unitas.
The Golden Arm Award Top 25 quarterbacks for 2025 are:
- Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Rocco Becht, Iowa State
- Carson Beck, Miami
- Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Josh Hoover, TCU
- Haynes King, Georgia Tech
- Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
- Brendon Lewis, Memphis
- Arch Manning, Texas
- John Mateer, Oklahoma
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Darian Mensah, Duke
- Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Chandler Morris, Virginia
- Miller Moss, Louisville
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Carson Beck's Injury Not A Problem in Four Touchdown Game against FSU
Walking into this season, the talking point for the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Carson Beck, was how he would look after suffering a UCL injury.
Another great performance later, those injury talks have vanished, and now he is slinging the ball around like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Beck finished the game against then No. 18 Florida State 20-27 (74.1 percent), throwing for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He was airing the ball out, a point of emphasis that he and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson planned for during the No. 2 Miami's bye week.
