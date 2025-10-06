All Hurricanes

Carson Beck's Injury Not A Problem in Four Touchdown Game against FSU

Coming off his UCL injury, Carson Beck looks better than ever and drops four touchdowns against the Florida State Seminoles.

Justice Sandle

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Walking into this season, the talking point for the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Carson Beck, was how he would look after suffering a UCL injury.

Another great performance later, those injury talks have vanished, and now he is slinging the ball around like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Beck finished the game against then No. 18 Florida State 20-27 (74.1 percent), throwing for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He was airing the ball out, a point of emphasis that he and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson planned for during the No. 2 Miami's bye week.

Read More: No. 3 Miami Played Three Quarters of Dominant Football, Defeating No. 18 FSU

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) at the line during the first half again
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) at the line during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"That was definitely, I think, a part of our plan for sure," Beck said after the game. "I think even in the last game, Coach Dawson and I just talked about a little bit, just trying to take more shots. We got athletes out there on the outside that are just a second away from making a big play, right? And they showed that tonight. So, yeah, it was an emphasis of ours to come into the game and try to take a few more shots and give guys chances."

Beck split those touchdowns evenly between rising superstar Malachi Toney and transfer senior CJ Daniels. Beck is confident in his arm and the talent around him.

"He was on fire," Mario Cristobal said. "He did a great job. Certainly the momentum swing of the interception and the flea-flicker for a touchdown. He made a lot of really good plays, and then at the end, he almost made another one. If he hits that one, it is a touchdown. His leadership and the way he pours into preparation and his teammates and everything about him scream winner. We are glad he is on our side."

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the first half against th
Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On the season, Beck has thrown 1,213 yards, for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is top 10 in QBR (84.4) and leads the ACC in completion percentage (73.4). Beck is growing more confident by the day, and it's only going to lead to the success of the Hurricanes.

Moreover, this weirdly scheduled bye week will only give him more time to work with his core group of weapons. The Canes have started to dig deep into their offensive bag this season as more players and position groups continue to get involved in the madness that is the Canes offense.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football