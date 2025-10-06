Carson Beck's Injury Not A Problem in Four Touchdown Game against FSU
Walking into this season, the talking point for the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Carson Beck, was how he would look after suffering a UCL injury.
Another great performance later, those injury talks have vanished, and now he is slinging the ball around like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Beck finished the game against then No. 18 Florida State 20-27 (74.1 percent), throwing for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He was airing the ball out, a point of emphasis that he and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson planned for during the No. 2 Miami's bye week.
"That was definitely, I think, a part of our plan for sure," Beck said after the game. "I think even in the last game, Coach Dawson and I just talked about a little bit, just trying to take more shots. We got athletes out there on the outside that are just a second away from making a big play, right? And they showed that tonight. So, yeah, it was an emphasis of ours to come into the game and try to take a few more shots and give guys chances."
Beck split those touchdowns evenly between rising superstar Malachi Toney and transfer senior CJ Daniels. Beck is confident in his arm and the talent around him.
"He was on fire," Mario Cristobal said. "He did a great job. Certainly the momentum swing of the interception and the flea-flicker for a touchdown. He made a lot of really good plays, and then at the end, he almost made another one. If he hits that one, it is a touchdown. His leadership and the way he pours into preparation and his teammates and everything about him scream winner. We are glad he is on our side."
On the season, Beck has thrown 1,213 yards, for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is top 10 in QBR (84.4) and leads the ACC in completion percentage (73.4). Beck is growing more confident by the day, and it's only going to lead to the success of the Hurricanes.
Moreover, this weirdly scheduled bye week will only give him more time to work with his core group of weapons. The Canes have started to dig deep into their offensive bag this season as more players and position groups continue to get involved in the madness that is the Canes offense.
