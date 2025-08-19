Carson Beck Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck was named to the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, as announced by the Golden Arm Educational Foundation and A.O. Smith Corporation Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Arm Award honor recognizes both on-field performance and off-field character, leadership, and academic achievement. Beck is among 58 quarterbacks across the country to earn a place on this year’s list.
Beck, who has already been recognized on the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award watch lists, enters his first season as a Hurricane after a memorable five-year career at Georgia. Rated the No. 1 overall transfer prospect by 247Sports, Beck compiled a 24-3 record as Georgia’s starting quarterback, throwing for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns over his career in Athens.
He guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back standout seasons as the starter, including a 13-1 mark in 2023, where he threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.4 percent of his passes. In his final year with the Bulldogs, Beck threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading Georgia to an SEC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Golden Arm Award, now in its 39th year, will be narrowed down to semifinalists and finalists as the season progresses, with the winner to be honored this December in Baltimore.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Full Watchlist:
- Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Steve Angeli, Syracuse
- Jackson Arnold, Auburn
- Robby Ashford, Wake Forest
- Alonza Barnett III, JMU
- Rocco Becht, Iowa State
- Carson Beck, Miami
- Zach Calzada, Kentucky
- Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
- Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas
- Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech
- Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
- Walker Eget, San Jose State
- Noah Fifita, Arizona
- Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State
- JC French IV, Georgia Southern
- Tucker Gleason, Toledo
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh
- Josh Hoover, TCU
- Blake Horvath, Navy
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
- Grayson James, Boston College
- Keyone Jenkins, FIU
- Kevin Jennings, SMU
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State
- Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
- Haynes King, Georgia Tech
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
- Brendon Lewis, Memphis
- Maddux Madsen, Boise State
- Arch Manning, Texas
- John Mateer, Oklahoma
- Owen McCown, UTSA
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Darian Mensah, Duke
- Chandler Morris, Virginia
- Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Miller Moss, Louisville
- Maalik Murphy, Oregon State
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- Preston Stone, Northwestern
- Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tenn
- Caden Veltkamp, FAU
- E.J. Warner, Fresno State
- Conner Weigman, Houston
Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.