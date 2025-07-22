Carson Beck not worried about Pressure of Replacing Cam Ward at Miami
While Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has big shoes to fill this fall, he isn't scared.
Beck spoke at ACC Media Days on Tuesday and was asked if he felt pressure to play as well as Cam Ward last season, who led Miami to 10-3 record in 2024 and was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Beck made it clear he's confident in his abilities.
"No, not really. Obviously, his success is undeniable," Beck said. "Obviously, I don't know him very well. I've been able to meet him a couple of times… What he was able to do is undeniable."
While the Georgia transfer is fully aware of the elevated expectations that come with replacing Ward, this isn't a new situation for him.
"The last school I was at, I followed up a two-time national champion," Beck added, referencing his time at Georgia behind Stetson Bennett. "I didn't really feel any pressure there. It's a game."
After starting at Georgia, Carson Beck brings a veteran presence to the Hurricane offense. After his offseason transfer and recovering from a spring elbow injury, he's been fully cleared and will start in week 1.
"I've played football my whole life, played quarterback since I was seven years old," Beck said. "It's something that I love to do and I've got a lot of really good talent around me and really good coaches."
Beck is confident he will succeed this season with the support of his coaches and teammates.
"[They can put me in a] position to help me not only achieve my goals, but be really successful."
While nobody can be certain how Beck will perform in the 2025 season, he brings a veteran presence to the Miami locker room that will benefit them. If he can bring some of Georgia's championship DNA to the Hurricanes, Miami could be destined for greatness.