Carson Beck One of Many 2026 NFL Draft Prospects Under Pressure This Season
Coming into the 2024 season, QB1 was seen as a lock for Carson Beck. Coming off an undefeated regular season, with only a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game marking his first loss as a starter, pointed to signs of an elite quarterback. Then the 2025 season happened.
Beck wasn't as bad as people made him out to be, but three straight games throwing three interceptions wasn't helping his case as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He was still better than others give him credit for; however, with the Miami Hurricanes, he is under some of the most pressure heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN.
ESPN Writer Matt Miller lists Beck among other players in the country as someone who has a ton to prove if he wants to jump back into the top-10 conversation this season.
The Hurricanes already have two players projected to go high in this year's draft class, Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa, but Beck could join the ranks if he has an outstanding season and reclaims his QB1 status.
The offense won't look like it did last season. Cam Ward was an enigma of his own, and following in his footsteps is not the way that Beck has to play. The Hurricanes are going to run the ball and smash people in the face this season. They are playing "big boy" football this season, and all Beck has to be is accurate with his throws and trust the maturing receivers around him.
He wants to be in Heisman talks, but that is not the goal for him and the Canes. The goal is to lead the Canes to their best season since 2003. The talent is there on paper; it just has to come together at the right time. There is no better time than the first game of the season against No. 6 Notre Dame.
Hard Rock Stadium will be rocking like it is 2017 and maybe even louder than it has been since moving from the Orange Bowl.
Read More Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.