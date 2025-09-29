All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Prepares for New Challenge in the ACC, Starting with Florida State

Even during a bye week, the Hurricanes are preparing for another top 10 matchup against Florida State.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs on the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
A bye week can either prepare a team for the better or slow them down. No. 3 Miami used it as a work week as they prepare to face their final in-state opponent of the season against No. 18 Florida State.

What could have been a top 10 matchup between two former juggernauts in college football has been turned into another trap game for the Hurricanes. Moreover, this is going to be the start of quarterback Carson Beck's first and only season in the ACC.

Beck loves the challenge that comes with a new conference and the new places, schemes, and players that he will face. It is just another chance for him to play football while doing it at a high level.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for passing option against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"It's a work week next week. Obviously, we'll start looking at Florida State. We'll fix some of the issues and mishaps that we had in this game, but we'll start looking at Florida State and preparing for them," Beck said. "I'm excited for that matchup. I've never played in that stadium. That's the cool thing about being in the ACC. Now heading into ACC play, I'm playing a lot of different teams I've never played before, getting to play in places I've never played before. So I'm really looking forward to that. I'm really excited."

Carson Beck

Beck has been one of the better quarterbacks this season. While the last game did not help his Heisman case and the emergence of a few other players, the Hurricanes quarterback has the ACC to light up if he must make those game-saving plays that he has in his back pocket.

Beck's challenge starts with a dangerous and focused Seminoles team that suffered a Friday night loss against another emerging team in the ACC, No. 24 Virginia.

The Hurricanes will be prepared with one of the best defenses in the country, ready to have their ears pinned back. It will also be a great time for the Beck to start letting it loose against a team that he can have fun against. He has been conservative with some of the throws, but he has the talent to play as a top five quarterback in the country.,

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

