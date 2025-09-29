Carson Beck Prepares for New Challenge in the ACC, Starting with Florida State
A bye week can either prepare a team for the better or slow them down. No. 3 Miami used it as a work week as they prepare to face their final in-state opponent of the season against No. 18 Florida State.
What could have been a top 10 matchup between two former juggernauts in college football has been turned into another trap game for the Hurricanes. Moreover, this is going to be the start of quarterback Carson Beck's first and only season in the ACC.
Beck loves the challenge that comes with a new conference and the new places, schemes, and players that he will face. It is just another chance for him to play football while doing it at a high level.
"It's a work week next week. Obviously, we'll start looking at Florida State. We'll fix some of the issues and mishaps that we had in this game, but we'll start looking at Florida State and preparing for them," Beck said. "I'm excited for that matchup. I've never played in that stadium. That's the cool thing about being in the ACC. Now heading into ACC play, I'm playing a lot of different teams I've never played before, getting to play in places I've never played before. So I'm really looking forward to that. I'm really excited."- Carson Beck
Beck has been one of the better quarterbacks this season. While the last game did not help his Heisman case and the emergence of a few other players, the Hurricanes quarterback has the ACC to light up if he must make those game-saving plays that he has in his back pocket.
Beck's challenge starts with a dangerous and focused Seminoles team that suffered a Friday night loss against another emerging team in the ACC, No. 24 Virginia.
The Hurricanes will be prepared with one of the best defenses in the country, ready to have their ears pinned back. It will also be a great time for the Beck to start letting it loose against a team that he can have fun against. He has been conservative with some of the throws, but he has the talent to play as a top five quarterback in the country.,
