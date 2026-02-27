Carson Beck Reflects on Special Role Miami Played in His 6-Year Collegiate Journey

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Beck feels like he's been in college "forever," but after his six years at the collegiate level that ended with Miami, he's able to reflect on his unpredictable path with appreciation.

"It's a lot easier to say looking back at it now, but when you're in the middle of a grind of a season, or you're in the middle of the rehab and I can't throw a football for four months, and you don't know what your future is going to look like to get to this point, and to have been able to battle through that and fight through that, and have the success on some of these great teams that I've been a part of it, it's been a really cool experience," Beck said.

At his stop in Miami, Beck had a rebirth to his career in some senses after recovering from a shoulder surgery that kept him out of Georgia's run in the College Football Playoff. After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, he decided to return to college and spend his final year with the Hurricanes.



Beck made sure to say there's no "bad blood," between him and the Georgia program, but Miami provided a new opportunity for him after having his season with the Bulldogs cut short.

"The whole rehab process, it was a really hard journey," Beck said. "I couldn't have done it without all the guys at Miami, from the athletic staff, the training staff, the coaches, the teammates around me pushing me through that. It was obviously a really hard thing for me, mentally and physically, not knowing if I was ever going to be able to have that opportunity to play quarterback at the level that I had."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the same way that Beck's teammates enhanced his experience with the Hurricanes, he did the same for the others.



"I think he's a pro quarterback, man," wide receiver CJ Daniels said of Beck at the Combine. "He's a guy that is a great leader. He's confident. He's about his business, man. So I think he had a huge impact on me. First time I met him, he told me the first thing we got to do to get to everyone once we got to believe so I think he started right there."

With the Hurricanes, Beck not only made his third National Championship appearance, but also had one of his best seasons statistically, completing 72.4 of his 467 pass attempts for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He credits part of the success to the flexibility allowed by playing in offensive coordinator Shane Dawson's offense.

"Coach Dawson's offense is, honestly, there's a lot of freedom within it, and I really enjoyed that," Beck said. "He did a great job of kind of just letting me be free out there and making certain decisions — whether that's I see a certain coverage, change the play, or go up to the line and I see something, he he would ride, but, he trusted me, and I trusted him."

Preparing for the next step in his career, Beck started training in Jacksonville, Florida, just three days after Miami's season ended in the National Championship. He'll have his shot to show off his skillset at the NFL Scouting Combine with on-field drills Saturday.

"It's been a super cool journey," Beck said. "...Everybody's path is different, and I'm truly blessed and grateful that my path went the way it did."