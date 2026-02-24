What Does Carson Beck Need to Prove at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Carson Beck is the one player in the 2026 NFL Draft that no one knows what to do with. He was touted as one of the best quarterbacks in the country over the past three seasons, but always ended up on the losing end of situations.

Starting in the 2024 season, he was projected as QB1 and possibly the No. 1 overall pick. That would end up being Cam Ward from the Miami Hurricanes, leading Beck to join the team in the following season.

He led the Canes to the National Championship game, but in the end, with the chance to win the game and a national championship, he threw an interception on a bad read into double coverage.

Beck's season was riddled with ups and downs, but he consistently got the job done when it was asked in big moments. Look at the drive against Texas A&M and against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

Now at the Scouting Combine, Beck has a lot of things to prove to a team that will draft him in the second or third round.

Arm Talent

With an injury history on his throwing arm, Beck's arm talent was questioned throughout the season when he failed to hit deep balls consistently to Joshsia Trader and Malachi Toney. He would get them some of the time, but most of the accuracy came from intermediate passes and making the right reads.

He has the brain of an NFL quarterback, but his arm talent is the one thing that many want to see before they take a chance on him with some homerun shots.

Mobile or Not?

Beck isn't the fastest player in the world, but he showed that if he couldn't throw the ball, he would put his life on the line using his legs to get a first down. His best games of the season came when he used his legs in crucial moments to avoid negative plays, and in the postseason, he consistently showed that he could add more to his game.

One of the many flaws in the National Championship game against Indiana was that he didn't try to run more to create a new look for the defense.

Leadership Assessment

Hit pieces littered Athens when Beck took his talents to South Florida. Even during the season, he took some shots at his leadership, but that still never wavered with his teammates and coaching staff having his back.

However, how does that play in the NFL when others question who he is as a player and how he communicates with his teammates? Everyone on the team with him loves him, but those narratives about his character can be put to rest with great interviews.

