All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Ranked in the Top 10 Most Popular Athletes Currently Playing in Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is being put in conversations with Lionel Messi and Tyler Herro.

Justice Sandle

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The city of Miami has some of the best athletes in the world and the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is in the same conversation as some of the biggest athletes in the world.

Fox Sports has released their list of the biggest athletes currently playing in Miami and Carson Beck comes in at No. 7. The list includes one of if not the biggest athletes in the world Lionel Messi of Inter Miami at No. 1 followed by the Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and big man Bam Adebayo. Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa also make the list before mentioning Beck.

Beck's being on this shows that he is a massive piece for the Miami Hurricanes and the future of what they bring to the city of Miami. The Hurricanes are one of the biggest brands in college sports. Being in the top 10 biggest athletes in an area rich with star players also adds to Beck's continual growth in popularity.

Top 10:

1 - Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

2. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

5. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

6. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

7. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

9. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

10. Luis Suarez, Inter Miami

More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football