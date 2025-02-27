Carson Beck Ranked in the Top 10 Most Popular Athletes Currently Playing in Miami
The city of Miami has some of the best athletes in the world and the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is in the same conversation as some of the biggest athletes in the world.
Fox Sports has released their list of the biggest athletes currently playing in Miami and Carson Beck comes in at No. 7. The list includes one of if not the biggest athletes in the world Lionel Messi of Inter Miami at No. 1 followed by the Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and big man Bam Adebayo. Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa also make the list before mentioning Beck.
Beck's being on this shows that he is a massive piece for the Miami Hurricanes and the future of what they bring to the city of Miami. The Hurricanes are one of the biggest brands in college sports. Being in the top 10 biggest athletes in an area rich with star players also adds to Beck's continual growth in popularity.
Top 10:
1 - Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
2. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
5. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
6. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
7. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
9. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
10. Luis Suarez, Inter Miami
