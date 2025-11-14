Carson Beck Reflects on His Time at Miami Before His Final Home Game
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It's been an up and down season for the Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Carson Beck.
He has had some great games in the Orange and Green and some of the worst games of his collegiate career. However, that does not change the fact that he has had a great time playing for the Canes.
It's more than just him enjoying his favorite restaurant, "Gekko," and the South Florida beaches; he has learned to love football again and has a chance to lead the Canes to their first College Football Playoff appearance.
"It's been awesome, obviously, I' super blessed, thankful, and grateful for the opportunity to have been able to come down here, just after the injury and surgery, and everything that I have kind of gone through this year, it's it's been crazy," Beck said. "So, you know, to play my last regular-season home game will be a lot of fun, and obviously, I'm looking forward to it."
Beck surpassed 10,000 yards in the Hurricanes' 38-10 victory over the Syracuse Orange and has set many new Hurricanes records in his time at Miami.
There are still three games left to be played and Beck is still looking to solidify himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and for the NFL Draft. He has thrown for 2,194 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. Beck has had a down season, but against NC State, he has a chance to guide this high-powered offense into some interesting conversations.
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
Series: Miami 11, NC State 6
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.