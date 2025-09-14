Carson Beck And Mario Cristobal Applaud Freshman WR Joshua Moore After Breakout Game Against USF
The Hurricanes' future is brighter than it's been in a very long time. Underclassmen are making high-impact plays on both sides of the ball. Freshmen are getting into the end zone with ease through three weeks of the season and fans absolutely love it.
The freshman wide receiver who has dominated headlines so far is Malachi Toney. At 17-years-old, Toney snagged six receptions and racked up 60 or more receiving yards for the third consecutive week. Toney also pulls double duty when he returns punts for the team.
Yet another freshman wide receiver has exploded onto the scene in a big way and his team cannot be prouder.
Introducing Joshua Moore
Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is simply enjoying an embarrassment of riches in terms of the arsenal he has on his side of the ball. He seamlessly and quickly incorporated Toney into a premiere spot in the offense. Now, defenses have another threat to pay attention to at practice throughout the week.
Freshman wide receiver Joshua Moore stands at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. Moore was ranked as a four-star receiver out of high school and is from Pembroke Pines, Florida. He committed to the Hurricanes October 8 of last year and hasn't looked back since.
After just 15 total receiving yards through the first two games of the season, he reeled in three receptions for 61 yards and two massive touchdowns to cap off Miami's 49 to 12 victory inside Hard Rock Stadium. Coach Mario Cristobal was elated about the performance, but made sure to emphasize that he's not surprised. This performance was a product of Moore's work in practice.
"He is gifted beyond measure. He is an unbelievable human being. Great upbringing and great parents. Hard worker. Spends a lot of time with and benefits being around CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion, who both had great games. What you saw today, we see in practice. "- Mario Cristobal on Josh Moore
The future is bright
There's never too much talent on a football team. There isn't a football team with too much depth. Coaches and scouting departments analyze every player they recruit with the hopes of that player being a successful one for them, but it doesn't always pan out that way. With that in mind, you can imagine how lucky and validated Miami must feel to have such a talented group of weapons in their locker room.
"All of our young receivers are coming on really strong too. We are feeling better and better about our depth and caliber of player at wide receiver. Josh shined tonight and he is only going to get better."
Moore scored first on an uncontested drag route inside the red zone. His second touchdown of the day arrived in the form of a highly-contested deep ball into the end zone. The young wide receiver's versatility was evident. No one is happier to be teammates with a force like Moore than quarterback Carson Beck.
Carson Beck spoke glowingly with a beaming smile on his face about Moore's breakout game. He even cited the first time he realized Moore was going to help the Hurricanes whenever he got his opportunity this season.
"You see how hard he works, how talented he is in practice and for him to come do it under the lights at Hard Rock to, you know, show the world who he is and the talent that he has...that kid's made so many plays in practice it's actually ridiculous. First scrimmage he had like three touchdown catches and that's when I was like 'woah, this kid can help us this year'".- Carson Beck on Joshua Moore's performanc
What's next for Joshua Moore?
Joshua Moore, along with receivers C.J. Daniels and Malachi Toney, face off against the Florida Gators secondary September 20. The Florida Gators defense are allowing 177 passing yards per game. The average is deflated by Long Island University's 49-yard passing performance in week one USF quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 284 yards and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 220 yards.
The Gators fell to 1-2 Saturday night after losing to LSU 20 to 10. The game saw quarterback D.J. Lagway throw five interceptions. Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will host Florida and the Hurricanes next Saturday night at 7:30pm Eastern.
