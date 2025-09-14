Coach Mario Cristobal Reveals Message To Team During Rain Delay
One hour and 42 minutes is an extremely long time for a group of adrenaline-filled supreme athletes to wait. That's the amount of time both Miami and USF had to wait while weather around Hard Rock Stadium cleared up.
The additional factor of the delay starting at the beginning of the second quarter wasn't favorable either. The teams waited one hour and 42 minutes, played the remaining 13 minutes of the first half, and then took another break due to halftime. A stoppage in momentum like that can affect a team that isn't prepared for it.
Coach Mario Cristobal has been coaching under the fickle clouds of Miami, Florida for long enough. He understands what comes with the location and he prepares his team accordingly.
Cristobal practiced rain delays with the team
The Miami Hurricanes football team was extremely prepared for the rain delay against USF Saturday night. They weren't necessarily prepared due to life experience of playing in rainy games, but because of the repetition and preparation the players were put through prior to the season starting.
Cristobal used his time on the podium Saturday night after the USF game to answer what he tells the team during a weather stoppage.
"Relax. When we came here to Hard Rock the Sunday before we played Notre Dame, we had a practice scheduled and we knew there would be a delay and we practiced the delay. We practiced what we would eat and put in our body and keep them engaged without getting too tight and wasting energy."- Cristobal on his message to the team
Cristobal put his team through a mock routine before the season started to simulate a rain delay. A protocol was established and it worked out to fruition in week three of this football season.
The results
The teams were removed from the field due to weather during the start of the second quarter when there was 13 minutes and 45 seconds left. Players were forced to sit in the locker room until it was deemed safe for play. The score was 14 to 3 in favor of Miami when the delay began.
Instead of taking their foot off the gas, the Hurricanes kicked it up to another gear after the almost two-hour delay passed by. By halftime, the score was 28 to 6 in favor of Miami. When the game ended, Miami had dropped a colossal 49 points on the USF defense. Cristobal thinks this was a direct result of his team's preparation and the help he received from those who know more about health and nutrition than he does.
"You still want to plan that [a rain delay] so that you hit the field in stride. Credit to the sport science department and nutrition. They did a great job of preparing our team to come out and play great football."- Mario Cristobal on practicing delays
Where do the Hurricanes play next?
Miami's Hurricanes head right back to Miami Gardens next Saturday night to play against the rival Florida Gators inside Hard Rock Stadium. Early weather forecasts predict scattered thunderstorms across the city next Saturday.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News
Carson Beck And Mario Cristobal Applaud Freshman WR Joshua Moore After Breakout Game Against USF
Everything Mario Cristobal said Postgame after Dominant Victory over No. 18 USF
Miami's Wide Receiver Duo Join Exclusive Stat Club After Week 2