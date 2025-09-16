Miami Wide Receiver Graded the Highest True Freshman From Week 3
No. 4 Miami (3-0) has numerous talented players on its roster, and that starts with some of the young wide receivers in the core.
Freshmen Malachi Toney and Joshua Moore have taken the nation by storm, but for week three, it was Moore who was on the receiving end of most of the praise from his coaches and teammates.
He finished the game with three receptions for 61 yards and two massive touchdowns to cap off UM's 49-12 victory over No. 18 USF. With his performance, he received a 92.7 grade from PFF College, the highest grade from any true freshman receiver from week three.
"He is gifted beyond measure," Cristobal said about Moore. "He is an unbelievable human being. Great upbringing and great parents. Hard worker. Spends a lot of time with and benefits from being around CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion, who both had great games. What you saw today, we see in practice. "
The 6-foot-4, former four-star recruit is one of the many talented players on the offensive side of the ball. The Canes have a luxury of talent on that side of the ball, and quarterback Carson Beck knows it.
Beck knew that Moore could be an instant-impact type of talent, and he was happy to see him give the love he deserved after all the hard work he put in during the offseason.
"You see how hard he works, how talented he is in practice, and for him to come do it under the lights at Hard Rock to, you know, show the world who he is and the talent that he has...that kid's made so many plays in practice it's actually ridiculous," Beck said. "First scrimmage he had like three touchdown catches and that's when I was like 'woah, this kid can help us this year."
Moore is just getting started and will be a key part of the Hurricanes' offense for many years to come. He could be very impactful against the Florida Gators this week, who have one of the best defenses in the country.
The Hurricanes will face the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.