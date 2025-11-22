Carson Beck's Four Touchdown Day Guides Miami To A Win Against Virginia Tech
No. 13 Miami (9-2, 5-2 ACC)knew that there was a chance to make an exclamation point closing out this season. The College Football Playoff Committee has all eyes on the Hurricanes as they soundly defeat Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5 ACC) 34-17.
The game was never close as the Canes continue to dominate over the past three weeks.
This game started with their offense finally reaching its potential and showing what they can consistently be.
"To come out and go right down the field, it just kind of continued to get better offensively, you know, for the last several weeks, and I think it was just carryover from that," Cristobal said after the game. "You know, the only thing that we'd like to clean up, you like to stay aggressive and not completely, I would say, take the energy away from the team of your team, but it got chippy out there on both sides, and there were some things that we hurt ourselves with."
Miami quarterback Carson Beck had one of the best games of the season against the Hokies. He was dialed in the first snap and, dating back to the last game, was on a 24-24 streak before a pass was broken up in the endzone for a potential Miami touchdown. Beck eventually got it, throwing four touchdowns for 320 yards on 27-32 completions.
It was also a complementary game between him and superstar freshman Malachi Toney. He finished the game with 12 catches, 177 total yards, and a touchdown to close out the game. Toney and Beck continue their historic connection, as well as the rest of the offense playing elite against the Hokies.
"It continues to evolve this. You mentioned right there two really high-level players, very well connected," Crisotbal said on the offensive production against the Hokies. "I think it's really important to mention Keelan. I think it's really important to mention. Upshaw's big catch as well on third down. Lofton, I mean, with his head on a double move, really big play, and they get to start us off, I think, just all in all, just spread the ball around really good, the checkdowns, you know, usually make more people miss, credit to them, Virginia Tech tackled us well."
However, what was shooking was the way that the Hokies where able to run the ball. The Hurricanes going into the game kept teams under 100 yards rushing all season and today, VT exploded for 194.
"A couple of big plays, if you could take those away, obviously, we didn't have a really good defensive day," Cristobal said. "We gave up some runs today. You know, they came the well, they ran hard, got to give them credit. And we missed some tackles. But all in all, it's just that we've had control of the game from the beginning, all the way to the end, and really proud of our guys."
The Hurricanes will now have one game left on their schedule to show that they belong in the College Football Playoff this season. They are still going to need some help, but they are on the road to face a hungry Pitt team that looks to end the Hurricanes' dream season.
