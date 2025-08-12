Carson Beck's Mental Shift Looks to Guide Miami to Success
Carson Beck was brought in to Coral Gables because he is a proven winner. That winning mindset is something that the Miami Hurricanes have lacked over the past number of seasons, even with the success of last year.
There isn't a soul in the Hurricanes locker room that doesn't want it as bad as the next player, but the new star quarterback isn't just after one thing.
"For me, it's just chasing perfection," Beck said. "Honestly. And it's impossible to be perfect. And I think everyone knows that, but chasing perfection ultimately gives you a greater chance of success, in my opinion. And if I do that, I think the sky's the limit. I think if I can do that and help the rest of the team do that as well, then the sky's also the limit for the rest of our team, right?"
Chasing perfection isn't the only thing that has helped Beck get to this point. One of the many mental shifts that the 6-foot-4 gunslinger had to make was not to focus on himself so much.
"I guess my biggest thing in that as well is not only realizing that focusing on myself, only penalizes me, but serving others and focusing on others around me and making them the best version of himself, is ultimately going uplift me to be an even better version of myself, so there's a lot of words, but man, I just trying to serve others this year and, you know, be there for them. I think it ultimately defines what success looks like," Beck said.
Beck's new mindset has allowed him to grow into someone he is happy with. A happy player and a happy man will give the best for his team, and as a leader of the Canes, everyone will gravitate towards him.
"I think, I was an 18 year old kid that had no idea what was going on in the world," Beck said. "I had been recruited by a big schools. I thought I was best in which I was not. But, you know, sometimes it takes that mindset to, you know, continue through. But no, over the past five, six years, I've learned a line. I've grown a lot, and it's, I mean, there's lots of ups and downs, you know, throughout that. But I'm really happy with the man that I've become now."
