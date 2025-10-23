Carson Beck Tabbed to Midseason Award Watch List
Miami quarterback Carson Beck was among 22 players added to the 2025 Manning Award Midseason Watch List, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday.
Sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Manning Award honors the nation’s top collegiate quarterback, taking into account both regular-season and bowl performances. It is the only quarterback award that includes bowl games in its balloting.
Beck, in his first season leading the Hurricanes, has guided the Hurricanes to a 5-1 record and a No. 9 national ranking. The Jacksonville, Fla., native has completed 73 percent of his passes for 1,484 yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking among the most efficient passers in the country.
Finalists for the Manning Award will be determined by a panel of national media members, along with Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. The finalists will be announced Dec. 4, and the winner will be revealed following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The award, now in its 22nd year, has recognized some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history, including recent winners Jayden Daniels, Stetson Bennett and Miami’s own Cam Ward, who earned the honor in 2024.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Everything Miami Quarterback Carson Beck Said Ahead of Stanford
No. 9 Miami has a lot of making up to do for the College Football Playoffs and sitting at 5-1, 1-1 ACC isn't going to help. It starts with their quarterback Carson Beck and him improving this week against Stanford.
Beck has reflected on the loss to Louisville and is now preparing to take on the Cardinal. It will be another test the the sleeping offensive juggernaut that lies dormant in Coral Gables.
Beck was available for media, and he answered questions head-on about Louisville, Stanford, and social media drama that he was caught in over the weekend.
Reflecting on Louisville Loss...
"We didn't play well. We didn't execute our plan. And there's a lot that we can be better at, you know. We've had some really, really good practices this week. Really honed in and focused on some of those little mistakes and things that we can fix. And again, we're we've moved on from last week. We're three practices in and focusing on prep for Stanford. So, again, just trying to continue to get better and go 1-0 each week."
