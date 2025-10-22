Everything Miami Quarterback Carson Beck Said Ahead of Stanford
Coral Gables, Fla. — No. 9 Miami has a lot of making up to do for the College Football Playoffs and sitting at 5-1, 1-1 ACC isn't going to help. It starts with their quarterback Carson Beck and him improving this week against Stanford.
Beck has reflected on the loss to Louisville and is now preparing to take on the Cardinal. It will be another test the the sleeping offensive juggernaut that lies dormant in Coral Gables.
Beck was available for media, and he answered questions head-on about Louisville, Stanford, and social media drama that he was caught in over the weekend.
Reflecting on Louisville Loss...
"We didn't play well. We didn't execute our plan. And there's a lot that we can be better at, you know. We've had some really, really good practices this week. Really honed in and focused on some of those little mistakes and things that we can fix. And again, we're we've moved on from last week. We're three practices in and focusing on prep for Stanford. So, again, just trying to continue to get better and go 1-0 each week."
On How He handles the Outside Noise...
You know, it's not the first time that obviously I've taken a loss or, you know, had turnovers or, you know, I didn't play up to the standard that I want to play to each and every week. And again, sometimes you get out executed, sometimes you don't execute the plan and again, there's plays that, you know, you wish you could have back, but again, we come back into the week, you continue to prep the same way, you have the entire year. I don't think it's ever a prep issue, never, you know, something that we were doing throughout the week or something that we didn't do. I just, I think it all ultimately came down to execution. And again, I have to be better, and that's hand up accountability for me, but, again, nothing changes. We continue to prep the same way that we have been and continue to do the same things that have ultimately got us to this spot, just because of, you know, one shortcoming, it doesn't take away everything else to have done this season, and it doesn't take anything away of what we still can continue to produce. So for us, it's just next play mentality, next game, mentality, just taking things day by day and trying to go one and L every single week, like I just said
On What Stanford Defense Provides...
I think that they play really physical. You look at that D line and their linebackers, they play really physical, they're really hard hitters, man. They have heavy heads, and they come downhill at you. So, again, I think that their defense will oppose and, you know, threaten some challenges towards us, but just like every week, it's going to be about us. It's going to be about the way that we're able to go out there and execute. But again, they're gonna challenge us with their big physical team, and we're gonna have to go out there and, you know, match their physicality .
On The Team Handling the Loss and Not Allowing it to Snowball...
"Again, I think we may have a lot of mature players on this team and again, I think that identity of a team has shown when you're standing in the face of adversity, right? You know, we got knocked down, and how are we going to respond? Well, I don't know that answer yet until Saturday. So again, it's the same thing every week, regardless of a win or a loss the week before, we're focused on each week individually. It's one-week seasons, especially from here on out, so again, the prep that we've had this week, the intensity that we've had to practice, it's what we've had every single week. Nothing changes. We just continue to be who we are. And again, we just have to go out and execute on Saturday."
On the Little Things He Wants to Improve...
I think just, again, making making good decisions and I think we've harped on, you, being aggressive and, you, taking shots and things of that sort, and that's still a huge part of what our offense is, but also just doing it in the right moments and understanding, you know, when, you know, take a check down, when to maybe, you know, check a play or just make a better decision. Obviously, there are so many different decisions that I have to make on each and every play.
And again, I'm not ever going to be perfect, but with that being said, you know, that's what I strive to be. I try to, I strive to be perfect and I strive for perfection, and, you know, that's what I try to do for this team and these guys. But, again, just continuing to go back to the little things, go back to the basics, my feet, my eyes going through the reeds, you know, just studying the play, but making sure that I know everything and anything and making sure that the wide receiver are on the same page with me. So, again, you know, it takes all 11 on offense to be able to execute, and that starts with me, being the quarterback. So, again, just going back to the basics, doing what I can do to be the best for this offense and this team."
On Social Media Drama...
"I was never throwing him under the bus. Someone asked the question. I was asked what happened on the last play, and I think if you go watch the whole clip of what happened, I mean you can you can go look at what I said. But again, I mean the interception is on me, and again I'm ultimately the guy with the ball in his hands at the end, right, so I have to take accountability for that, but again, when I think I think people can take things out of context sometimes, and that's not at all what I was doing."
"I've never been that type of person," Beck said. "Never been that type of way and I've always taken accountability for my mistakes. Again, I didn't play my best. I honestly had a terrible game and that's a huge part of why we lost, and I have to live with that. I have to take that. But again, it's going to be how I respond and what I'm able to do in the weeks moving forward. But we're not worried about that.
"We're worried about Stanford right now. So again, everything's good on our end and internally. So just moving on forward as a team and seeing what we can do to continue to execute on Saturdays."
On trying to get the run gam established and getting back to being balanced...
"I think the biggest thing is just understanding that it takes all 11 on an offense, right? Just because, you know, the run game isn't working. It's not just because of this person or that person or, you know, everybody wants to, you know, point fingers on the outside, but that's not what we do. It's not what we do here. You know, We watch the film, we look at it, we look at maybe areas where we've been weak, maybe areas where we've been strong.
What are good plays, what are good schemes? What are good concepts that, you know, fit our team and fit our 11 as a whole? So, again, I think, obviously, I don't want to get too much information on, you know, how we're going to try to attack Stanford and what we're going to try to do against, you know, their defense and how they align, but, you know, just trying to stick to the basics of what we do well, is honestly more important than anything. So, again, I think we're going to have a great plan this week, and I think we're going to go out there and execute it. So that's all we can focus on, all we can do, you know, continuing to move forward."
