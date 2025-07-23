Carson Beck talks about the injury that has the Miami Hurricanes worried
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck finally discussed the elbow injury that kept him out of action while Georgia won the 2024 SEC Championship.
Coaches and fans were worried about Beck's durability once he transferred to Miami. However, he has healed and ready to lead Miami into the 2025 season. Now, he's open about how bad the injury was.
At ACC Media Days, Beck told reporters he tore his UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his arm during the first half of Georgia's matchup against Texas. Despite severe pain, Beck came back in overtime to play a key moment after backup Gunner Stockton also got injured. His performance sealed a Georgia win.
" I probably shouldn't have even had pads on," Beck said, refering to the time when he came back to pass the ball for the winning score. His quick return made people worry and confusion all over the college football. Some thought Georgia did not handle it well, and others liked Beck's grit and the leading role he showed.
After the season, Beck missed Miami's spring game to recover from the injury. Fortunately, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said that Beck is fully ready for the 2025 season.
"Carson's healthy, throwing without restrictions, and has taken complete control of the offense," Cristobal said. "He's the leader we need."
Beck's move to Miami gives fans a reason to breathe easier following Cam Ward's departure for the NFL. His past resilience through significant stress means Miami fans think he will lead them to many wins next season.
Beck's healing journey had its share of setbacks, but he always had one goal in mind:
"I'm just thankful to be back doing what I love."
It's impressive enough that Carson Beck went from being injured to now being Miami's starting quarterback. However, his perseverance made his reputation even stronger. With his arm healed, Beck looks prepared to have a big 2025 season.
The expectations for Beck are very high heading into 2025. We will see if he can match or exceed them. One thing is certain, though: This will be another entertaining season for Miami fans as they have another quality starting quarterback.
We all wish Carson Beck and the entire Miami Hurricanes roster the best of luck heading into the 2025 season.