ESPN Analyst has the Miami Hurricanes as His Top Team in the Country
The Miami Hurricanes have a number of people from the national media who have started to pay attention to them.
Many from ESPN have started to turn their heads, and now Greg McElroy’s No. 1 team entering week 4 is the Hurricanes.
The AP poll has them sitting at number four. We had them at number four last week. We have now moved them all the way up to number one.- Greg McElroy on Miami
McElroy loves what the Hurricanes are doing and can see why many would be scared to face them. They are balanced, well-coached, and have players who know exactly what they are doing on the football field.
All you have to do is watch them. Just watch them. People will say, yeah, the Notre Dame game and the victory against the Irish doesn't look as good because Notre Dame's 0-2. But what was the concern about Miami coming into the year? It was the defense. And that defense held a Notre Dame team that we just saw score 40 and held them at 24. If I didn't so far, this team is full of war daddies, man, they're on a mission. Carson Beck had a couple of picks last week, but the second pick was on the tip ball. If you just watched them, watch their offensive line, watch their personnel defensively, watch how they at linebacker are headhunting all over the field. Watch their personnel at wide receiver. I don't think there's a team in college football I would least like to play than the Miami Hurricanes right now.- Greg McElroy on Miami
The Hurricanes will use this energy and focus it on the Florida Gators (1-2) with all of the national attention on them heading into this weekend. The Canes know they are one of the best teams in the country, but still have a 1-0 mindset heading into each game.
How to Watch: Florida at No. 4 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.