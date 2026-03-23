Could Another Miami Hurricane Join as a First Round Pick in the NFL Draft?

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes were one of many teams that didn't have their players run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, it was time for many to change that narrative, one being one of the best safeties in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fast is fast. Keionte Scott proved that all season, and at Miami's Pro Day, he shook many scouts to the core with a blazing 40-yard dash.

With over 100 NFL personnel staffers and all 32 organizations in Coral Gables on Monday, all stood in awe, witnessing what Scott had to say and do while also having all eyes on other projected first-rounders Reuben Bain Jr., Francis Mauigoa, and Akheem Mesidor.

Moreover, Scott ran an official 4.33 40-yard time, which would have been second-fastest among cornerbacks and third-fastest among safeties at the NFL Combine. He had a 44-inch vertical, which would have been first among all DBs at the Combine as well.

Ultimate competitor 💪



An official 4.33 for Keionte Scott‼️ pic.twitter.com/gQthJoOzbq — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) March 23, 2026

Scott was one of the biggest pickups this offseason for the Canes and was one of the many reasons why they were able to reach the National Championship game. He posted a career-high 64 tackles, 13 coming for a loss, and five sacks while intercepting two passes, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Scott was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back.

Had Scott not gotten hurt in the final three games of the regular season, he likely would have been a finalist and a potential winner of the award. In that time, he was recuperating from an outstanding run in the CFP. He was also named a second-team All-ACC selection.

Me looking at what they are saying my guy @KeionteS ran today at @CanesFootball pro day …I gotta get this verified … pic.twitter.com/8GEPmDnFXj — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 23, 2026

Keionte Scott made himself A LOT of 💰 today! https://t.co/VFGMdwG5Gg — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 23, 2026

NFL.com ranks Scott as the No. 6-ranked cornerback in the upcoming NFL Draft, while CBS Sports views Scott as the No. 4-ranked safety. This one performance has gained him a ton of money and only highlights what is to come in the NFL.

The Hurricanes are already projected to have three first-round picks this season, but this one day could have changed that to four. The NFL Draft is only a month away, with more player interviews and tryouts on the way. Scott might have found his way into the top 32 picks in the draft.

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