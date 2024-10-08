Dallas Cowboy Superstar Believes Cam Ward Could Be The First Quarterback Taken In The NFL Draft
When one of the best defensive players in the world praises the best quarterback in the country, there should be more attention to the superstar abilities of Cam Ward.
In many sports books, the gunslinger quarterback is one through three in Heisman odds. Moreover, he has the highest current odds of any quarterback no matter what book you look at.
Not only have people said he is the best quarterback in the country, he has constantly backed it up. He has racked up 2,219 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, all while maintaining the third-best quarterback rating in the nation at 91.2.
This caught the attention of Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
On this week’s episode of his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons," he sang the praises of Ward while also delivering another bold take that he is accustomed to doing week after week.
“From what I’ve seen on the football field when you talk about a quarterback I’d want on my team, it would be Cam Ward," Parson said. "He has the chance to be the first quarterback taken [in the draft]. He’s one of them ones.”
Ward's abilities were already noticed by many last year during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, but many did not believe that he would be a first-round level quarterback with a fourth to fifth-round grade.
Now he is being projected as a first-round pick and likely a lottery pick with how quickly NFL teams are quarterback-happy. Only praise from one of the best for Ward, as he continues the path to an undefeated season and likely a Heisman trophy.