Damari Brown's Return Set to Spark Fire In Miami's Secondary
Last season was riddled with injuries for the Miami Hurricanes. It started in the secondary, highlighted the lack of depth the Canes had during the season, and explained why the back four were so inconsistent. That will change this season as the Hurricanes are returning a positive player who saw limited time on the field last season.
Damari Brown was one of the best players for the Hurricanes last season, but was injured in game one and did not see the field again during the rest of the season. The Canes kept quiet about the injury, but everyone knew that it was a major injury compared to the minor one thought to be.
Now the talented cornerback is up to speed and is moving around well after his injury.
“It was a big, unexpected injury," Brown said. "But, you know, things happen for the better. I just trusted the process, seeing everything through a different lens. I was able to help coach and just be another voice to the guys out there. Once I was able to get on my feet, I even traveled to some away games because I was still engaged heavily. I loved that team last year, and this team, we have a lot of potential this year. … I just tried to stay engaged as much as possible throughout that rehab process and just don’t look back.”
Now with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman he knows that things will be different this season.
“The ball is the number one emphasis on this defense," Brown said. "Even if it’s punching at it, stripping it, strip attempts. When the ball’s in the air, it’s ours or nobody’s. That’s a big motto in the secondary room. It’s a good job of emphasis he’s put on it since he got here in January, about the ball [being] the most important thing. And no matter how, we need to get it. We have to get it at the end of the day.”
With that also comes many transfer players. The Hurricanes have a lot to look forward to in the secondary, and Brown highlighted one player who has stood out to him.
“About a week in I would say we’re doing good overall being communicators. But I would sayKeionte Scott, he’s a veteran. I think he’s going on his fifth year. We look up to him. He sets good examples every day with his energy. I try to lead by example in the corner room. I feel like we have a lot of guys with experience that the younger guys look up to, so I feel like that’s going to be a help this year.”
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.