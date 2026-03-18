Spring Football Preview: Who Will Replace Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor?

Spring Football officially begins on March 24 for the Miami Hurricanes. While the spring game date hasn't officially been announced, many expect it to be in the middle of April, giving plenty of time for everyone to get used to each other while others try to find and settle into their new or growing roles.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have two massive holes to fill in on the defensive line. Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor are off to the NFL, while the Canes have had to retool for this season. Moreover, many outside of Coral Gables expect the production to drop, but that will be further from the truth.

The Hurricanes have homegrown talent who showed flashes last season of what they could be early in their careers, while also using the transfer portal to plug and play in some of those missing spots.

The dynamic duo this upcoming season could be a balance between Damon Wilson II, Marquise Lightfoot, and Hayden Lowe, dominating week after week.

Wilson is already a proven product comes over from Missouri after an impressive season.

He’s totaled 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, two pass deflections, and one interception throughout three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and Tigers. His breakout season was his last, finishing with nine sacks on the year.

In 2025, Wilson generated 54 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, tying for the tenth most nationally. He also totaled nine sacks.

Furthermore, the player with the most upside this season is Lightfoot.

Marquise Lightfoot (#12)



🏈Some Cut Ups

📊25 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 5.5 TFLs pic.twitter.com/RjWk6vWIvK — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) February 7, 2026

He flashed brilliance throughout the regular season and the College Football Playoff. He finished his sophomore campaign with 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss. Moreover, when watching his tape, his speed and explosiveness pop out the most.

Still, the Canes have yet to unleash former five-star edge Lowe, after he missed his freshman season with lower-body injuries. Lowe has the biggest upset of anyone on the defensive roster.

"That guy's got an unbelievable future, tremendous upside," Head coach Mario Cristobal said. "He is physical, he is strong, he loves football. He's young so he makes his mistakes like everybody else, but we were really looking forward to playing him a bunch. He got banged up a few weeks ago and really tried to come back, and it didn't work out, so finally the decision was made that we have got to start getting him ready for spring football and the rest of his career."

After, returns Herbert Scroggins III who saw limited playing time during his freshman campaign. The Hurricanes' pass rushing room is deeper than last season, offering a better chance with more bodies going at 0-100 every possession.

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