Damien Martinez Set to Meet with Kansas City Chiefs Ahead of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and the Miami Hurricanes star running back, Damien Martinez is set to meet with a dynasty as the Kansas City Chiefs have interest.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Cam Ward is already drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so it is only right to go and get Ward's start running back in the NFL Draft.

According to Jordan Schultz, Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez is visiting with the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has also visited with the Cowboys and the Dolphins as he prepares to be selected.

One of the key spring portal additions from last year's unit, Martinez continues to be one of the best rising players in a stacked running back class. For former Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was en route to being the game MVP, rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD. 

His Pro Football Focus grade was one of the best, only behind Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.

A dynamic backfield with Martinez and Isiah Pacheco would set the world on fire in the potential explosive running game the Chiefs had to offer. They already have arguably the greatest quarterback to ever touch a football under center. Martinez could unlock a new dimension to an already scary offense.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

