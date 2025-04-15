Damien Martinez Set to Meet with Kansas City Chiefs Ahead of the NFL Draft

Source: Miami RB Damien Martinez is visiting the #Chiefs today and tomorrow. He has also visited the #Cowboys and #Dolphins.



A big, physical back at 6-0, 217 pounds, Martinez - who just turned 21 - averaged 6.2 YPC last season with 10 TDs and clocked a solid 4.51 40-time. pic.twitter.com/QaLuNeQ1VZ