Damien Martinez Set to Meet with Kansas City Chiefs Ahead of the NFL Draft
Cam Ward is already drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so it is only right to go and get Ward's start running back in the NFL Draft.
According to Jordan Schultz, Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez is visiting with the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has also visited with the Cowboys and the Dolphins as he prepares to be selected.
One of the key spring portal additions from last year's unit, Martinez continues to be one of the best rising players in a stacked running back class. For former Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.
In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was en route to being the game MVP, rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD.
His Pro Football Focus grade was one of the best, only behind Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
A dynamic backfield with Martinez and Isiah Pacheco would set the world on fire in the potential explosive running game the Chiefs had to offer. They already have arguably the greatest quarterback to ever touch a football under center. Martinez could unlock a new dimension to an already scary offense.