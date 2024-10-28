Damien Martinez Named ACC Running Back of the Week
Transfer Miami Hurricanes junior Damien Martinez was selected as the ACC Running Back of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
In No. 5 Miami’s 36-14 win over rival Florida State, Martinez recorded a season-high 148 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 15 attempts, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He totaled 169 yards with a huge third-down run after the catch.
The 6-foot, 232-pound standout found the end zone for the fourth time over the last three games and scored his seventh touchdown in the past five contests. He has started to find his footing in this offense after the run game struggled as the passing offense was the most electric part of the Miami Hurricanes thanks to Heisman-hopeful Cam Ward.
Martinez helped the Hurricanes total 230 yards on the ground, as the Canes scored points on seven of its first eight possessions. The team has started to find its balance on the offensive side of the ball with the usage of Martinez and sophomore Mark Fletcher Jr.
The Lewisville, Texas, native is the seventh different Hurricane to garner weekly conference distinction this season, alongside defensive lineman Tyler Baron, wide receiver Sam Brown Jr., offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and quarterback Cam Ward.
The Hurricanes will hosts Duke at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.