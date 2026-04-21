Damon Wilson II Fits Miami Like a Glove, Even With Two First Round Departures

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes' spring game has settled in, and while most were impressed with offense and Darian Mensah, the defense held up as well.

The run defense looked great, and pass rushing continues to be a positive that translated over from last season. Replacing Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor is a challenge, but plugging in a talent like Damon Wilson II can ease that transition.

Now, with his first taste of the Hurricanes faithful and a few weeks in Coral Gables, he is starting to enjoy the process.

"I mean, I just enjoyed it," Wilson said after the Spring Game. "I mean, getting to meet the new guys, be around a new scheme. I feel like we have a really good team, and we're just gonna keep working. One day and day out.

"I mean, they have a really high standard here, and their expectations from just a nutrition check to being on time. So just the standard, over here is high, so it's falling along and falling in line."

Bain and Mesidor learned from Jason Taylor and are now near locks to be first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. That knowledge only helps with Wilson's development. It was one of the many reasons why he transferred from Mizzou.

"To have a teacher and then he has his it would be the best way to say," Wilson said. "Like, his people, like the people he trains, like, they perform, so, I mean, to be able to see that and just come out here and then be able to mimic what they do, I mean, he's a great coach."

Moreover, with that connection, Wilson believes he can do the same things that Bain and Mesidor did last season. It drives him and makes him understand that the details are different, and if he wants to win with Miami, he has to adjust.

"I just know that I'm able to do the same thing, and just having to coach like him, he's gonna do everything he can to get me into position, where I want to be next year, and knowing that those two guys did it, I just know it's possible," Wilson said.

"I think it really just comes down the effort and just, you know, learning more just the detailed strikes, shed, release, known just be a past rush should be a complete football football player, and so, all the little things, like I said, it is really important to me right now, and just find detailing and just fine tuning everything."

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