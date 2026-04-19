Darian Mensah Stole His First of Likely Many Shows During Miami's Spring Game

CORAL GABLES — If it's not clear, it will be when the season starts. Darian Mensah is one of the top five quarterbacks in the country, and the Miami Hurricanes just got a steal out of the transfer portal.

Mensah was a budding superstar in his first public appearance for the Miami faithful during the Canes Spring Game, where he flashed what everyone loved about Carson Beck and Cam Ward. He is the balanced mix of both, highlighted by his three-touchdown performance.

The ACC Championship-winning quarterback ran out of the pocket, throwing and pushing the ball downfield, but showing he can take what the defense gives him. He also showcased some of the talented tight ends Miami got away from last season.

Moreover, this was only the vanilla and basics that Miami was showing to the public. Shannon Dawson might be able to get back into his bag of tricks with a quarterback like Mensah. He works outside of the pocket well and has creativity with it, which could make the Hurricanes a highlight reel team again.

Moreover, the Canes' star and his touchdowns were all spectacular. Mensah throws well outside the numbers, and two times he laid a few balls up for touchdowns between Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw.

"We're super deep in that room, and it's only up, too," Mensah said. "Like, we have a lot of room to grow for that room as well. As far as, like, perimeter blocking, running the right routes, turning your head on certain things, so I'm excited to see how that room grows as well, but, I mean, yeah, you see the flashes."

Both as pretty as the last.

Miami Spring Game: Duke transfers, QB Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, link for touchdown. pic.twitter.com/oad5yoCfEm — Marcus Benjamin (@Benjamin_Report) April 18, 2026

However, this is just what he does. Mensah knows that a lot is riding on him this season, with the risk of moving over to Miami. Nevertheless, he remains confident in his abilities and what he can provide this team.

"This is who I am," Mensah said. "To be a pro in everything I do. I think I got to win the guys over in the locker room by just being who I am, coming in and working hard, and leading by example is really the biggest thing. So that was really how I attacked the spring."

Moreover, this was also the first real chance for Mensah to see a glimpse of the Hurricanes' fan base. They saw their team nearly return to the promised land for the first time in two decades. He knows how important this fan base is and how much this place can be special.

"Yeah, I'm just trying to take it all in," Mensah said. "One day at a time, it's a blessing to be in this position, and I really do truly love this place already, so it's been awesome."

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