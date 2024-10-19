Defense And Special Teams Are Still A Liability
In the aftermath of Miami's dramatic 52-45 victory at Louisville Saturday afternoon, I had two visions pop in my head.
Al Golden and Mark D'Onofrio.
Golden, the former coach for the Hurricanes who assumed special teams' duties, could not control fourth down and was responsible for missed tackles, extra points and blocked field goals. He always said fourth down and special team blunders were on him.
D'Onofrio was his defensive coordinator who Golden always protected by saying you had to trust the process. The process was trusted too long and Golden and D'Onofrio were fired midseason after a 58-0 blowout loss at home to Clemson.
On Saturday, I had Golden and D'Onofrio flashbacks. Miami's defense and special teams was so futile they would have lost the game, but for the offense and Cam Ward.
Miami gave up 448 yards of offense and 38 points to a Louisville team that now lost three games this season. Louisville quarterback Tyler Slough threw for 342 yards against Miami and in the first half you would have thought he was he Heisman candidate. The only game Slough had more yards this season was against Jacksonville State in a 49-14 win.
The Hurricanes also gave up big plays on defense and special teams which resulted in touchdowns. Isaac Brown scored on a 43-yard run in the first quarter to give the Cardinals a brief 7-3 lead. He outraced the Miami secondary which looked like he was going half speed.
Louisville also scored on a 100-yard kickoff return after a Miami touchdown. Miami cannot continue to give up those tremendous chunk plays when they get ready for a possible showdown in the ACC Championship Game.
It appeared as though the middle of the defense and the secondary played poorly. There were many big plays given up in the middle of the field. Perhaps Miami has to use another linebacker next to Kiko Mauigoa to try and contain the middle of the field.
On the long kickoff return, it seemed as though everyone missed a tackle and then got outraced to the end zone.
Miami also gave up a big play on special teams when the punt team failed to recognize a fake punt and Louisville picked up a first down. With the formation they had, you could tell it was set up to be a fake. There was no other option.