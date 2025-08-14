Do the Miami Hurricanes Have Another No. 1 Overall Pick?
According to Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, there is a lot to love about the new quarterback preparing to take center stage in the orange and green.
The story of Carson Beck is simple. He spent time as one of the time quarterback prospects in the country at Georgia, waited his time, and flashed brilliance during his first starting season with the Bulldogs. He led the team to back-to-back SEC Championship games, and now he is preparing to do the same for the Miami Hurricanes.
Dawson also believes that Beck could be the second No. 1 overall pick that he has been able to coach at Miami.
The question is, does Beck have the tools to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft? Beck has Pro Tools and the size of an elite quarterback, but it also depends on what the needs are for the NFL during that time.
Last season, he was projected as the No. 1 overall pick and QB1 to start the season before his disastrous three-straight games three-interception streak. This season, he will have two other Hurricanes who are projected to be top-15 picks: Francis Mauigoa and Rueben Bain Jr.
As it turned out, Cam Ward turned into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the best single-season statically that a UM quarterback could have. Ward broke every single season record and rewrote them with his name all over it. If Beck can do that, then the sky is the limit for where he would fall in the draft.
Plus, other quarterbacks have emerged as some of the best in the game as well. Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik are viewed as the two best quarterbacks in the class and projected as early day one picks. Beck, in his own right, is a top 10 quarterback entering this season, but the talent ahead of him that is younger and more promising could take over this season.
Beck will have this season to prove what Dawson believes about him and show the world why he was at a point in time QB1.
