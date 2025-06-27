Does An Easy Schedule Give Cam Ward Hope for a Strong Rookie Season?
Cam Ward has a lot of eyes on him heading into the 2025 NFL season. As the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans' fans hope he will be the franchise's savior. While that is a tall order, an easy schedule will make it easier in his first season as a pro. The Titans' strength of schedule ranks 29th, with their opponents' combined winning percentage being .450 last season. The only teams with easier schedules are the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints, and the San Francisco 49ers.
Tennessee will have six games against playoff teams from last year on the schedule this season. The most high-profile contest will be a home matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a member of the AFC South, they must face the division winners, the Houston Texans twice. That will be an opportunity for Ward to prove himself against an elite young quarterback in C.J. Stroud. They also have games against the Los Angeles Rams, the defending NFC West champions, and the Denver Broncos and LA Chargers, who both made the playoffs in the AFC. Let's have a look at the marquee matchups for Ward's rookie season.
Houston Texans: Houston's offense took a step back in their second season with C.J. Stroud under center, finishing with 319.7 yards per game, only good enough for 22nd in the NFL. Stroud, for his part was dependable. However, he still underperformed compared to his rookie season, finishing with 23 touchdown passes and only five interceptions in 2023 as a rookie. As previously mentioned, this will be a great opportunity for Ward to prove himself against another great young quarterback in his home debut.
Kansas City Chiefs: What better way to prove yourself than competing against the NFL's "golden boy." Patrick Mahomes is on a Hall of Fame trajectory with three Super Bowl rings, two MVPs, and six Pro Bowls in eight seasons. There is good news for Cam Ward, though. The Chiefs finished last season 18th in passing yards allowed (218.8). That could give elite talents like Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett a chance to shine.
Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers went 11-6 last season, making the playoffs in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Herbert was highly efficient under his new coach, throwing 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. That is the kind of production the Titans need from Ward to improve as a team.
Los Angeles Rams: The Rams went 10-7 and won their Wild Card game before faltering in the Divisional Round. They finished 26th in total defense last season. However, they added quality players, including Josaiah Stewart, Pooh Paul, and Shaun Dolac in the offseason. These players should make it harder for Ward and the offense to get into a rhythm. Time will tell how much the new additions improve the defense, but they give Rams fans hope for an even better season.
On the road, the Titans must face the Texans again as a division opponent. However, they have a much easier path away from home, as the Denver Broncos are the only playoff team from last season that they must face away from home. This will give Cam Ward a chance to be more comfortable away from home in his first season.
Overall, the Tennessee Titans' success will be dictated by how quickly Ward can build rapport with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. However, with these two explosive targets at his disposal, it's reasonable to assume he will have a strong rookie season. More updates will come as we come closer to fall.