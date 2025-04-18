Dorsey, Johnson, McKinnie, Morgan Selected to Miami Football Ring of Honor
University of Miami Athletics announced Friday that quarterback Ken Dorsey, wide receiver Andre Johnson, offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie and linebacker Dan Morgan have been selected to the football program’s Ring of Honor Class of 2025.
The Ring of Honor was established in 1997 and serves as the highest honor for a Hurricanes football player or coach. The Class of 2025 will be formally inducted at halftime of Miami’s game against Stanford on Saturday, October 25 at Hard Rock Stadium.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ken, Andre, Bryant and Dan into the Ring of Honor,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “This incredible quartet of Canes competed during one of Miami’s most dominant stretches and features three national champions, three first-round draft picks and seven national player award winners.
“All four men are great ambassadors for the University of Miami, and we are looking forward to honoring them on October 25.”
Dorsey lined up under center for three seasons from 2000-02 and posted a remarkable 38-2 record as a starter. He is Miami’s career passing touchdowns leader with 86 and ranks second in career passing yards with 9,565 yards. In 2001, Dorsey won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s most outstanding player after leading the Canes to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS Championship Game. In that game, Dorsey threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns, leading Miami to its fifth national championship and earning Rose Bowl Co-MVP honors. He was a second-time All-American in 2001, a first-team All-American in 2002 and twice won the Archie Griffin Award.
Dorsey was drafted in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played three seasons for the 49ers and three seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He is currently the passing game specialist for the Dallas Cowboys. Dorsey was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Johnson played three seasons (2000-02) for the Canes and caught 92 career passes for 1,831 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was the Co-MVP of the Rose Bowl along with Dorsey after hauling in seven passes for 199 yards and two scores. In 2002, Johnson racked up 1,092 receiving yards, averaging 21 yards per catch. He was also a BIG EAST track and field champion in the 60m and 100m.
Johnson was the third overall selection by the Houston Texans in the 2003 NFL Draft, becoming one of the most prolific wide receivers in professional football. He played 14 seasons, amassing 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. In 2024, he became the first Texan inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
McKinnie didn’t allow a sack at left tackle during his two seasons (2000-01) at Miami, helping the Canes win 23 of 24 games over that stretch, including the 2001 national title. He was twice named a first-team All-American and won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman in 2001.
McKinnie was the seventh overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2002 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl XLVII ring with the Baltimore Ravens. McKinnie was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Morgan was a four-year starter at linebacker from 1997-2000. He is Miami’s career tackles leader with 532 and the only player in Miami history to post 100-plus tackles in each of his four seasons. Morgan was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection and a first-team All-American in 2000. That season, he became the first player in college football history to sweep the Bednarik, Butkus and Lombardi Awards.
Morgan was a first-round draft pick (11th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in 2001. He played nine NFL seasons and is currently the Panthers’ President of Football Operations/General Manager. Morgan was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Class of 2025 will increase the total Ring of Honor membership to 31 Hurricanes – 28 players and three coaches. The full Ring of Honor list of players and coaches is below.
- Class of 1997: Jim Dooley, Ted Hendricks, George Mira, Vinny Testaverde
- Class of 1999: Ottis Anderson, Don Bosseler, Bernie Kosar, Burgess Owens
- Class of 2008: Edgerrin James, Jim Kelly, Cortez Kennedy, Jim Otto, Gino Torretta
- Class of 2009: Bennie Blades, Eddie Dunn, Steve Walsh
- Class of 2014: Jerome Brown, Russell Maryland
- Class of 2017: Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp, Sean Taylor
- Class of 2021: Howard Schnellenberger
- Class of 2023: Dennis Erickson, Chuck Foreman, Jimmy Johnson
- Class of 2025: Ken Dorsey, Andre Johnson, Bryant McKinnie, Dan Morgan
