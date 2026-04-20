Draft Risk Rises as Miami's Francis Mauigoa Battles Injury Concerns

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away. The Miami Hurricanes have three projected first-round picks in this class, tripled from last season.



Moreover, the Canes have two players who could easily be off the board early in the first round. Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa both have top-10 speculation surrounding their names, but each has added some draft questions.



Moreover, Maugioa has an injury concern that is starting to make its way around NFL circles that could cause him to slip out of the top 10.

“Francis Mauigoa is still expected to be the first offensive lineman selected Thursday night despite the fact that sources say he has a herniated disc in his back,” Lead ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote. “Mauigoa returned to Indianapolis for a medical recheck two weeks before the draft. The back injury is not a significant issue now, and it is asymptomatic, but teams say that if it worsens at all, Mauigoa would then need surgery that could sideline him roughly three months.

“Some teams think he’ll eventually need the surgery at some point either way. One front office executive said last week that if the injury flares up in training camp and requires surgery, it might potentially end Mauigoa’s rookie season. No team sounds overly concerned about the long-term ramifications of the injury, but the herniated disc has at least been discussed in draft rooms across the league.”

Even with the injury concerns, many already see Mauigoa as the next great New York Giant. He fits what the team needs, and now with two top-10 picks, one can be used on the talented offensive lineman.



Mauigoa has been a single consistents for the Hurricanes since his freshman season. He has been a day-one starter and has not missed a single game in his three seasons for the Canes. He has been a starter for 42 consecutive games, a trend he looks to continue in the NFL.

Mauigoa will be one of two Hurricanes representing the orange and green on Thursday night. He will get his chance to walk across the stage and enter a new chapter in his life, closing a historic one in Coral Gables.

Full List of Draft Attendees:

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

* EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech)

* EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)

* DB Mansoor Delane (LSU)

* DB Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

* EDGE Keldric Faulk (Auburn)

* DB Colton Hood (Tennessee)

* WR Makai Lemon (USC)

* RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

* OL Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

* DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)

* OT Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)

* LB Arvell Reese (Ohio State)

* QB Ty Simpson (Alabama)

* LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State)

* WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)

* WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

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