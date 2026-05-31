Miami's First Official Recruiting Weekend Starts with a Bang Landing DeMarco Jenkins

It is recruting season for the Miami Hurricanes and the first official visit weekend is over.

It comes with a prize as Mario Cristobal boosts his top 10 recruiting class with the latest commitment.

The Hurricanes land four-star defensive lineman DeMarco Jenkins.

Jenkins committed to Miami over SMU and TCU, programs that wanted the in-state talent to remain close to home. However, the blue-ship talent had other plans.

The Hurricanes hosted many of the top players from around the country, along with some commits that have already decided that Coral Gables will be their home for the next few seasons. Jenkins felt that this was the best choice for him, given how they have developed other defensive linemen over the past few seasons.

There is clear proof in the pudding that is coming from the Canes.

Jenkins is a standout who has already started to gain more defensive line weight that the Hurricanes will love. The 6-foot-5 athletic freak eats on the inside while also presenting a quick touch and fast approach to the game.

He has a quick motor and brings energy that matches the Miami Hurricanes' motto. It also helps that he is only getting bigger, stronger, faster, and better.

Jenkins becomes commitment No. 16 for Miami in the Class of 2027. The group ranks No. 4 nationally.

Cristobal is quickly bringing some of the top talent from around the country, and not just from South Florida. This recruiting trail is taking place all over the country, and adding Jenkins is a massive addition to the team.

Jenkins is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the team as the Canes are quickly reloading from a line that is going to be missing a lot of people after the 2026 season ends.

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

Ty Keys, RB, Committed 5/1/26

Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Committed, 5/8/26

Donte Wright, CB, Committed 5/9/26

Jayvon Dawson, DL, 5/17/26

Jatori Williams, OL, 5/21/26

AJ Randle, LB, 5/21/26

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