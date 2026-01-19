Ed Reed and Ray Lewis Point to Why Miami's Defense Will be the Difference Against Indiana
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes look to defeat No. 1 Indiana in the National Championship at home in Hard Stadium, where they started the season on August 31.
The Canes defense has been the reason they have been as successful as they are this season, and legends are taking notice of that work. Ed Reed and Ray Lewis have been at games all season long, and now, they see what everyone else has been seeing all season.
Both spoke at a VIP event with Hard Rock Bet, highlighting the positives of the defense and why they believe that the Canes can win this game and bring home Championship No. 6.
Ed Reed on Miami's defense:
“Yeah, I mean, get the ball — first and foremost. I’m a ball guy. I like the hitting too, but that’s also how guys end up getting hurt, and the game is different now. For me, it’s really about the communication and shutting teams down. We had a couple of little mishaps early in the season, and I think that woke us up.
"I think the defense has carried us to a certain degree. They’re just playing the way they’re playing. And to your question earlier and now — these guys are really locked in on what they want. You’ve got all of us watching on TV or being there with that same energy. So yeah, these guys are doing exactly what they’re supposed to be doing right now — and we love it.”
Ray Lewis on Miami's D-Line:
“In any part of this game, you’re going to win it in the trenches. Those front four — legendary. You can go all the way back to Jerome Brown, to Warren Sapp, and on and on. When the defensive line dominates the game, they change what the quarterback thinks he can do, what the running back thinks he can do. You don’t even have to blitz.
If you ever notice something about us historically, we don’t blitz. We say we’re going to beat our man, do that job, then come back and do another job. And when you watch this young crew — Bain, and the rivalry he has with those guys — the way they challenge each other to get to the quarterback, man, that’s special. I’m telling you, I think that’s going to be the deciding factor on Monday night.”
