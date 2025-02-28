Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft
The NFL Combine is here and some players are starting to be highlighted as some of the best in their position groups.
Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo is considered TE3 by many analysts and draft aficionados and took the time during his media to highlight something special about his season — his quarterback Cam Ward.
"Ultimate guy, ultimate teammate," Arroyo said. "I mean, everybody sees what he does on the field and his confidence and everything. But the biggest thing I would say is just the type of leader he is. You know, he from day one, he brought the team in like this. You know, he's not afraid to hold people accountable. You know he wants to win, and he holds the team to a certain standard, and he doesn't care how he's going to get his point across."
Arroyo is seen as a potential late first-round pick. If he is selected in the late first round, he will be the second Hurricanes to go in the first in the 2025 draft class. Ward is projected to go No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns after head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted how impressed he was during his meeting with the quarterback.
Arroyo and Ward's connection this season was seamless. Ward threw to his tight end often and found a lot of usage out of him. He had over 500 yards and seven touchdowns and could have been more had the season been prolonged into the playoffs.
Each will take their talent to the pro level and shine.
