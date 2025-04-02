ESPN Analyst Has A New Player Comparison for Cam Ward
The Miami Hurricanes had the country's No. 1 quarterback last season, and he is preparing to be the franchise savior for one of the top teams in the draft.
ESPN Analyst Mina Kimes has started her draft process of watching some of the best out there and noticed something about Cam Ward that is similar to a former NFL MVP candidate.
"Cam Ward’s love of ripping tight window throws over the middle of the field…Dak coded (complimentary)," Kimes posted on her X account.
If Ward's player comparison is the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, then Ward is bound to be successful in the NFL.
Some might not say Prescott is a good quarterback, but he finished second in MVP voting to Lamar Jackson in the 2024 season and has been a catalyst for the Cowboys to be a consistent playoff team whenever he is fully healthy. The way he throws the ball down the middle of the field with his seam passes makes Prescott stand out from other quarterbacks around the league.
Ward has that same ability and highlights it throughout the season. Kimes would go on to say that Ward being Tony "Romo x Dak" comp is a great way to highlight some of the things that he has been doing.
Ward's player comparison continues to shape who many believe he will be in the league. Ward believes that he is going to be himself, and that is being a generational player. Compared to Prescott, he has the upsides of a top-five quarterback in the league, and Ward will make sure he will try and accomplish that upside.