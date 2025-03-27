ESPN Analyst Tells Titans Not To Overthink The No. 1 Pick, it is Clearly Cam Ward
No one questions who should be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft this year. It is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
After a spectacular showing at pro day, the Tennessee Titans have already scheduled another private workout with the quarterback, which likely solidifies who they are taking with the No. 1 overall pick. If you ask ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, he tells the Titans to not 'overthink' it.
Orlovsky highlighted one of his favorite plays of Ward's this past season. It was the road game against Cal where Ward mounted one of the many Hurricanes comebacks of the season.
He loves Ward's control of the game, highlighting how he moves like a pro when he talks to his offensive lineman, the way he communicates with his receiver, and how he scans the field.
Ward was an instrument of destruction last season against any team he saw. Many might laugh at why this team with so much talent didn't make the College Football Playoff (look at what that defense was), but don't blame the elite levels of play from Ward.
Ward continues to impress people so much that he has had other owners making trips to Coral Gables to see if the hype is real. It is, and the Titans can take him with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft as long as they don't overthink it.