ESPN College GameDay has Its Sights Set on Miami
No. 4 Miami (3-0) looks like a juggernaut this season, and the national media is starting to pay attention to what is happening in South Florida.
Now, for the first time since 2017, ESPN College GameDay will be in Coral Gables to host the show on campus.
In 2017, GameDay was in town for when the Hurricanes dominated Notre Dame, and now they will have another electric crowd when the Florida Gators (1-2) roll into town.
The team is excited for this opportunity as well as the coaching staff.
"It is a tremendous opportunity for the program to be showcased," Mario Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM. "Even more importantly, it is an opportunity for us to not be distracted and keep the main thing about understanding how everybody working together has granted us tremendous progress, and we are getting better and better, and now as we take on the most talented opponent that we have faced, we continue to elevate our processes and get better."
Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank in the Polls Heading into Week 4
AP Top 25 Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (55), 3-0, 1631
2. Penn State (5), 3-0, 1490
3. LSU (2), 3-0,1470
4. Miami (3), 3-0, 1434
5. Georgia, 3-0, 1428
6. Oregon, 3-0, 1423
7. Florida State, 2-0, 1123
8. Texas, 2-1, 1111
9. Illinois, 3-0, 1110
10. Texas A&M, 3-0, 1101
11. Oklahoma, 3-0, 1056
12. Iowa State, 4-0, 820
13. Ole Miss, 3-0, 748
14. Alabama, 2-1, 599
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 583
16. Utah, 3-0, 573
17. Texas Tech, 3-0, 538
18. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 511
19. Indiana, 3-0, 458
20. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 397
21. Michigan, 2-1, 356
22. Auburn, 3-0, 344
23. Missouri, 3-0, 292
24. Notre Dame, 0-2, 207
25. USC, 3-0, 105
Others receiving votes:BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (62), 3-0, 1668
2. Penn State (3), 3-0, 1559
3. Georgia (1), 3-0, 1501
4. LSU (1), 3-0, 1468
5. Oregon, 3-0, 1444
6. Miami, 3-0, 1379
7. Texas, 2-1, 1209
8. Illinois, 3-0, 1150
9. Florida State, 2-0, 1023
10. Texas A&M, 3-0, 1003
11. Ole Miss, 3-0, 951
12. Oklahoma, 3-0, 906
13. Iowa State, 4-0, 896
14. Alabama, 2-1, 630
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 625
16. Texas Tech, 3-0, 563
17. Indiana, 3-0, 550
18. Utah, 3-0, 510
19. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 333
20. Michigan, 2-1, 316
21. Notre Dame, 0-2, 296
22. Missouri, 3-0, 252
23. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 249
24. South Carolina, 2-1, 198
25. Auburn, 3-0, 160
Schools dropped out:No. 11 Clemson ;No. 23 South Florida; No. 24 Arizona State; No. 25 BYU
Others receiving votes: BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1
