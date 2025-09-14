All Hurricanes

Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank in the Polls Heading into Week 4

The ACC continues to show promise as one of the best leagues in the country, and the Miami Hurricanes are heading the charge once again in this week's polls.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Brock Schott (19) is tackled by South Florida Bulls fullback Rico Watson III (34) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
UM is coming off its second-ranked win of the season against the South Florida Bulls, who were riding high on one of the best starts in program history. For the Hurricanes, this is their best start against ranked opponents since the 2001 season. In the same season, they won their last national championship.

Florida State was on a bye week, so they did not have much movement in their positioning. Let's also welcome Georgia Tech. They put themselves as potential contenders for the ACC after an upset victory over No. 12 Clemson, 24-21.

The Hurricanes get to avoid their achilles heel over the past few seasons, unless it's in the ACC Championship game, but a game against the Seminoles will be one that should have everyone on their toes for another potential top ten matchup for the Hurricanes.

AP Top 25 Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Ohio State (55), 3-0, 1631
2. Penn State (5), 3-0, 1490
3. LSU (2), 3-0,1470
4. Miami (3), 3-0, 1434
5. Georgia, 3-0, 1428
6. Oregon, 3-0, 1423
7. Florida State, 2-0, 1123
8. Texas, 2-1, 1111
9. Illinois, 3-0, 1110
10. Texas A&M, 3-0, 1101
11. Oklahoma, 3-0, 1056
12. Iowa State, 4-0, 820
13. Ole Miss, 3-0, 748
14. Alabama, 2-1, 599
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 583
16. Utah, 3-0, 573
17. Texas Tech, 3-0, 538
18. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 511
19. Indiana, 3-0, 458
20. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 397
21. Michigan, 2-1, 356
22. Auburn, 3-0, 344
23. Missouri, 3-0, 292
24. Notre Dame, 0-2, 207
25. USC, 3-0, 105

Others receiving votes:BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Ohio State (62), 3-0, 1668
2. Penn State (3), 3-0, 1559
3. Georgia (1), 3-0, 1501
4. LSU (1), 3-0, 1468
5. Oregon, 3-0, 1444
6. Miami, 3-0, 1379
7. Texas, 2-1, 1209
8. Illinois, 3-0, 1150
9. Florida State, 2-0, 1023
10. Texas A&M, 3-0, 1003
11. Ole Miss, 3-0, 951
12. Oklahoma, 3-0, 906
13. Iowa State, 4-0, 896
14. Alabama, 2-1, 630
15. Tennessee, 2-1, 625
16. Texas Tech, 3-0, 563
17. Indiana, 3-0, 550
18. Utah, 3-0, 510
19. Georgia Tech, 3-0, 333
20. Michigan, 2-1, 316
21. Notre Dame, 0-2, 296
22. Missouri, 3-0, 252
23. Vanderbilt, 3-0, 249
24. South Carolina, 2-1, 198
25. Auburn, 3-0, 160

Schools dropped out:No. 11 Clemson ;No. 23 South Florida; No. 24 Arizona State; No. 25 BYU

Others receiving votes: BYU 158; Arizona State 141; USC 117; Clemson 116; Tulane 107; Louisville 53; TCU 49; South Florida 48; Mississippi State 27; SMU 24; Nebraska 24; Navy 15; Memphis 14; Washington 13; North Carolina State 13; Baylor 8; Houston 5; Kansas 2; UNLV 1; California 1

