ESPN Highlights The Biggest Area of Concern For the Miami Hurricanes

Can the Miami Hurricanes defense be fixed one year removed from a terrible season of production?

Sep 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal high-fives Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Last season, the Miami Hurricanes' only issue was the defensive side of the ball. It was the reason the Canes did not make the College Football Playoff: a wasted generational offense led by Cam Ward.

The biggest question and area of concern around this season's Hurricanes squad is if the defense will have a massive turnaround under new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. ESPN writer Andrea Adelson, also agrees that the defense will be the biggest area of concern, highlighting the linebacking core that could hold the Canes back this upcoming season.

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jaylin Alderman (21) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quar
The Hurricanes did another fantastic job shoring up positions across the roster in the transfer portal, especially considering how much turnover they had from last season," Adelson wrote. "But if there is one position that still has some questions, it is linebacker, mainly because depth may become an issue as the season wears on. Miami returns three key veterans in Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman, and Popo Aguirre, and signed NC State transfer Kamal Bonner and Rutgers transfer Mo Toure.

"Miami often looked slow and out of position at linebacker last season, but the new scheme from defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman should help. The player to keep an eye on here is Toure, whom Hetherman coached while he was at Rutgers. Toure is coming off a knee injury (his second torn ACL in three years), but his potential to fit into this defense, considering his past with Hetherman, is huge."

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) celebrates after t
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) celebrates after the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes' lack of communication and speed did cost them many games last season. Without Francisco Mauigoa, the Canes will look to some veterans and transfer to flip the narrative. However, the defense is described as fast, free, and more explosive than ever this season. During the Hurricanes' spring game, that was also the case.

The Hurricanes will have to rely on those linebackers in the first game of the season, with Jeremiyah Love coming to Hard Rock to continue to make a name for himself.

