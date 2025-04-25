ESPN Skips Cameron Ward's Post Draft Interview After Blockbuster Trade
The childhood dream has been complete, but one thing was missing for the new No. 1 overall draft pick, Cameron Ward — the signature interview after being selected was completely skipped.
Instead of hearing what the No. 1 overall pick had to say, the ESPN broadcast quickly found top insider Adam Schefter to announce a blockbuster trade in the NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars had traded up to the No. 2 overall pick and gifted the Cleveland Browns a haul for potential superstar two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Hunter got his interview, and so did Abdul Carter, who was selected by the New York Giants. The broadcast continued like normal, and Ward was not mentioned again. It was similar to the same story with the national media leading up to the draft; the only time anyone wants to bring up Miami is to bash them. It felt like an obligation for some to talk about Ward (outside of Louis Riddick and a small few others) because the Heisman Finalist had been locked into the No. 1 pick since his season ended.
Ward likely won't take it personally, but if he does, he will just have it as another chip on his shoulder. He is ready to work and take on the NFL world, the same way he took over the Hurricanes program only a year ago.