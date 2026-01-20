Even in Defeat, Mark Fletcher Jr. Soars up The Miami Hurricanes and CFP History Books

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes had a legendary run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but fell short of making history against No. 1 Indiana.

However, their star running back continues to climb the ranks of all-time Hurricanes running backs as he concludes his junior campaign.

Fletcher rushed for 1,202 rushing yards in his junior season and finished sixth most for a single season in Miami history. Fletcher is now tied for seventh in Miami history with 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in Miami history with 2,313 career rushing yards, and tied for fifth with 26 TDs on the ground.

The star back also missed two games to start the season due to injury. Moreover, he will return for his final season with Miami to complete his mission of being one of the best backs in the country, raise his draft stock, and continue to climb the all-time Hurricanes list.

Fletcher will enter the 2026 season 1,206 rushing yards behind Duke Johnson for the Miami career record and nine rushing TDs behind Stephen McGuire to set the Hurricanes' all-time mark.

"He just told us let's get back to work," Fletcher said after the National Championship game loss. "This one hurt, and it's supposed to hurt. Like he's been saying, if you're worth a damn as a competitor, it's going to hurt. But the people coming back, we know what it takes, and we've just got to go back to work. That's all we do."

Fletcher also accomplished College Football Playoff History as he finishes his season at Hard Rock Stadium. Fletcher passed former Ohio State great Ezekiel Elliott for the most career rushing yards in College Football Playoff history.

It was done in more games, but the new format will see a lot of players breaking ton of old records.

What Does the Fletcher Do Next Season?

The Canes will have to regroup for next season, starting with their offensive line. The Canes will still have star weapons all around. Fletcher finally broke out at the end of the season, as many expected him to do at the start of this season.

Fletcher will look to improve and carry the team on his back next season. He should also be a dark horse for the ACC offensive player of the year and the Heisman Trophy. He will have this fuel to use going into next season, and now this deep playoff experience will give him more experience to use. He can finish the job for next season.

