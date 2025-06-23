Every Miami Hurricanes EA CFB 26 Player Ratings Leaked
Summer. A time where everyone is out of school and enjoying life, and also enjoying a few video games during their downtime. Last year was the year of EA CFB 25, and it was one of the most successful games of the year. Of course, they would follow up the returning game of the franchise with another game, and the Miami Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the game.
It starts from the top with some of the highest-rated players in the game being a Hurricane, while others continue to be doubted and will likely get a player bump somewhere once the season gets underway. These are all leaks, so anything could change once the official game is released.
Francis Mauigoa – 93
Rueben Bain Jr. – 92
Carson Beck – 91
Mark Fletcher Jr. – 88
Charles Brantley – 88
OJ Frederique Jr. – 87
Jordan Lyle – 86
Wesley Bissainthe – 86
CJ Daniels – 85
Mohamed Toure – 85
Alex Bauman – 85
Anez Cooper – 85
Ethan O’Connor – 85
Justin Scott – 84
Zechariah Poyser – 84
Akheem Mesidor – 83
James Brockermeyer – 83
Jadais Richard – 83
David Blay Jr. – 82
Keionte Scott – 82
Ahmad Moten Sr. – 82
JoJo Trader – 82
Ray Ray Joseph – 82
Jakobe Thomas – 82
Bert Auburn – 81
Raul Aguirre Jr. – 81
Tony Johnson – 81
Markel Bell – 81
Girard Pringle Jr. – 81
Ryan Rodriguez – 80
Samson Okunlola – 80
Keelan Marion – 80
Armondo Blount – 79
Malik Bryant – 79
Dylan Joyce – 79
Elija Lofton – 79
Markeith Williams – 79
Xavier Lucas – 79
Jaylin Alderman – 79
Hayden Lowe – 79
Chris Wheatley-Humphrey – 79
Damari Brown – 78
Seuseu Alofaituli – 78
Isaiah Taylor – 77
Marquise Lightfoot – 77
Matthew McCoy – 76
Chase Smith – 76
Tommy Kinsler IV – 76
Kamal Bonner – 76
Cam Pruitt – 76
Booker Pickett – 75
Jaboree Antoine – 75
Luka Gilbert – 75
Adam Booker – 75
Emory Williams – 74
Adarius Hayes – 74
Bobby Washington Jr. – 74
Joshua Moore – 74
Chris Ewald Jr. – 74
Dylan Day – 74
Ny Carr – 73
Jack Nickel – 73
Donta Simpson – 73
Artavius Jones – 73
Juan Minaya – 72
Brock Schott – 72
Ryan Mack – 71
Jaden Wilkerson – 71
Samuel Coufal – 70
Mykah Newton – 70
Cole McConathy II – 70
Nino Francavilla – 70
Deryc Plazz – 69
Max Buchanan – 69
Judd Anderson – 68