Everyone Believes Miami Should be in the CFP, but does the Committee?
In this story:
There are been a back and forth since the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed about where the Miami Hurricanes belong.
However, over Championship weekend, the Hurricanes began to get support from nearly every media personality around the country.
Colin Cowherd believes that Miami should be in because they are "built to beat people up".
Kirk Herbstreit made the same argument after Georgia dominated Alabama in the SEC Championship game.
I personally think Miami is going to be in," Herbstreit said. "I think BYU's loss a second time to Texas Tech could ultimately impact them. I think the discussion is going to be 'Bama and Notre Dame...that's what they are going to have to weigh...and look at all the things you look at...It's going to be an interesting discussion, I am sure, in that room."
Nick Saban has been on the Miami train from the beginning and states it as simple as possible.
"Look at the game!" Saban exclaimed. "Miami was the more physical team in the game. Jeremiah Love had 33 yards in the game. [Miami] won on the line of scrimmage. [Miami] kicked Notre Dame's ass in the game. That is totally not being considered."
Now it is up to the committee for where the Hurricanes are going to be.
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio State, 12-0
2. Indiana, 12-0
3. Georgia, 11-1
4. Texas Tech, 11-1
5. Oregon, 11-1
6. Ole Miss, 11-1
7. Texas A&M, 11-1
8. Oklahoma, 10-2
9. Alabama, 10-2
10. Notre Dame, 10-2
11. BYU, 11-1
12. Miami (FL), 10-2
13. Texas, 9-3
14. Vanderbilt, 10-2
15. Utah, 10-2
16. Southern Cal, 9-3
17. Virginia, 10-2
18. Arizona, 9-3
19. Michigan, 9-3
20. Tulane, 10-2
21. Houston, 9-3
22. Georgia Tech, 9-3
23. Iowa, 8-4
24. North Texas, 11-1
25. James Madison, 11-1
2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule
- First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
One game | Friday, Dec. 19
Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
- Quarterfinal sites:
Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Semifinal sites:
Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game:
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director
Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025
Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
Week 3: No. 13
Week 4: No. 12
Week 5: No. 12
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.