Everyone Believes Miami Should be in the CFP, but does the Committee?

There are been a back and forth since the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed about where the Miami Hurricanes belong.

However, over Championship weekend, the Hurricanes began to get support from nearly every media personality around the country.

Colin Cowherd believes that Miami should be in because they are "built to beat people up".

I had a great time meeting @colincowherd to talk a little Canes football and why they should be in the #CFP pic.twitter.com/IL9m9h4lPK — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) December 6, 2025

Kirk Herbstreit made the same argument after Georgia dominated Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

I personally think Miami is going to be in," Herbstreit said. "I think BYU's loss a second time to Texas Tech could ultimately impact them. I think the discussion is going to be 'Bama and Notre Dame...that's what they are going to have to weigh...and look at all the things you look at...It's going to be an interesting discussion, I am sure, in that room."

ESPN College GameDay analyst Nick Saban speaks during the live broadcast on the Texas Tech University campus on Nov. 8, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. | Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Saban has been on the Miami train from the beginning and states it as simple as possible.

"Look at the game!" Saban exclaimed. "Miami was the more physical team in the game. Jeremiah Love had 33 yards in the game. [Miami] won on the line of scrimmage. [Miami] kicked Notre Dame's ass in the game. That is totally not being considered."

Now it is up to the committee for where the Hurricanes are going to be.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio State, 12-0

2. Indiana, 12-0

3. Georgia, 11-1

4. Texas Tech, 11-1

5. Oregon, 11-1

6. Ole Miss, 11-1

7. Texas A&M, 11-1

8. Oklahoma, 10-2

9. Alabama, 10-2

10. Notre Dame, 10-2

11. BYU, 11-1

12. Miami (FL), 10-2

13. Texas, 9-3

14. Vanderbilt, 10-2

15. Utah, 10-2

16. Southern Cal, 9-3

17. Virginia, 10-2

18. Arizona, 9-3

19. Michigan, 9-3

20. Tulane, 10-2

21. Houston, 9-3

22. Georgia Tech, 9-3

23. Iowa, 8-4

24. North Texas, 11-1

25. James Madison, 11-1

2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20

Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.

One game | Friday, Dec. 19

Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20



Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN



Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee

Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director

Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach

Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director

Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach

Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair

Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter

Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director

Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach

David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director

Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)

Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director

Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18

Week 2: No. 15

Week 3: No. 13

Week 4: No. 12

Week 5: No. 12

