How to Watch Selection Sunday to see if Miami Makes the College Football Playoff

The Miami Hurricanes have a way into the College Football Playoff, but does that mean that they will get in?

Selection Sunday will reveal whether the Canes make the playoffs. Thanks to a loss by No. 11 BYU, the Canes are likely moving up, but the discussion is whether the loss to Alabama would kill their playoff chances.

So many scenarios, but it's going to come down to how the committee views it. It is now in their hands, and the Hurricanes can only pray that they make the right choice.

How to watch the CFP Selection Show

The selection show will air on ESPN from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The show can also be streamed via the ESPN app.

Rece Davis, Booger McFarland, Joey Galloway, and Dusty Dvoracek are set to host the announcement.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio State, 12-0

2. Indiana, 12-0

3. Georgia, 11-1

4. Texas Tech, 11-1

5. Oregon, 11-1

6. Ole Miss, 11-1

7. Texas A&M, 11-1

8. Oklahoma, 10-2

9. Alabama, 10-2

10. Notre Dame, 10-2

11. BYU, 11-1

12. Miami (FL), 10-2

13. Texas, 9-3

14. Vanderbilt, 10-2

15. Utah, 10-2

16. Southern Cal, 9-3

17. Virginia, 10-2

18. Arizona, 9-3

19. Michigan, 9-3

20. Tulane, 10-2

21. Houston, 9-3

22. Georgia Tech, 9-3

23. Iowa, 8-4

24. North Texas, 11-1

25. James Madison, 11-1

2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20

Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.

One game | Friday, Dec. 19

Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20



Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN



Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee

Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director

Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach

Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director

Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach

Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair

Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter

Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director

Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach

David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director

Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)

Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director

Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18

Week 2: No. 15

Week 3: No. 13

Week 4: No. 12

Week 5: No. 12

